West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday - August 19th 2022

Buffalo-based biotech company 22nd Century Group Inc. is planning a nationwide launch of its VLN cigarette. Business First reports the VLN - or very low nicotine product - was test marketed in Chicago this April. The product was in development for 20 years.

Louis J. Torchio has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank.

The Primary Care Network of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has received Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Mark Gruba has joined the AAA's public relations team as Communications Specialist based out of Rochester.

The WNY Women’s Foundation has named Suzanne D’Amico the organization’s Director of Development.