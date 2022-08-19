The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department got an assist from the General Motors Company while pursuing a stolen vehicle in the Town of Eldorado Saturday night. GMC was tracking the vehicle and reported it on Interstate 41 near County Highway N. A deputy located the vehicle on the Interstate near County Highway OO and began to pursue it. GMC, which was in contact with the County’s Communications Center, was able to turn on the hazard lights on the stolen vehicle and disengage the accelerator. The vehicle rolled to a stop and a 39-year-old Seymour man was arrested during a high-risk traffic stop. He was taken to the County Jail where he was booked on fleeing an officer and stolen vehicle charges. No one was injured and no property was damaged during the 1.5-mile pursuit. The incident was reported just before 7:30 Saturday evening.

ELDORADO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO