Arrest Made In Fond Du Lac Homicide
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man is in custody in the investigation of a weekend homicide in Fond du Lac. Police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in the death of Brandon A. Johnson, 40. Johnson was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the 200...
WBAY Green Bay
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motor vehicle crash Hwy 60 and Hwy P with severe injuries | By Dodge Co. Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
August 21, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On August 20, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 60 at the intersection with County Highway P, in the Township of Rubicon, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
Fond du Lac Police investigating homicide of 40-year-old man
The investigation into the circumstances that led up to the death of the 40-year-old male is active and ongoing at this time, police said Saturday.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Two people dead after being found unconscious in Grand Chute parking lot
APPLETON — Two people were pronounced dead and two others were hospitalized after police came upon several unconscious people in a Grand Chute parking lot. During routine patrol of a hotel in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd, an officer found someone who appeared unconscious laying on the ground in the parking lot, according to a Grand Chute Police Department news release.
WSAW
1 killed in Plainfield area motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died as a result of a motorcycle crash in Waushara County. Investigators said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on 5th Avenue south of State Highway 73. According to a news release Tanner Lipke, 25, was traveling north on 5th Avenue when he missed the curve and left the roadway.
wtaq.com
Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
Woman falls out of vehicle, killed in Milwaukee
An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman died after police say she was sitting on the window of a car when she fell and was struck by the vehicle Sunday morning.
wtaq.com
Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months
MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
wearegreenbay.com
Update: Suspect arrested in Grand Chute death investigation
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just hours after multiple individuals were found unconscious in a hotel parking lot and later pronounced dead, Grand Chute officers have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. According to the department, officers executed multiple search warrants and interviewed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Car crashes into two motorcycles on the shoulder of I-94 in Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and two motorcycles on I-94 underneath the Meadowbrook Road overpass at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. The crash involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield
A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Short Vehicle Chase In FDL County
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department got an assist from the General Motors Company while pursuing a stolen vehicle in the Town of Eldorado Saturday night. GMC was tracking the vehicle and reported it on Interstate 41 near County Highway N. A deputy located the vehicle on the Interstate near County Highway OO and began to pursue it. GMC, which was in contact with the County’s Communications Center, was able to turn on the hazard lights on the stolen vehicle and disengage the accelerator. The vehicle rolled to a stop and a 39-year-old Seymour man was arrested during a high-risk traffic stop. He was taken to the County Jail where he was booked on fleeing an officer and stolen vehicle charges. No one was injured and no property was damaged during the 1.5-mile pursuit. The incident was reported just before 7:30 Saturday evening.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc man was arrested over the weekend for his 4th OWI. An officer pulled over a 48-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday because he was driving with a revoked license. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed signs of...
news8000.com
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
waupacanow.com
Five injured in crash
Five people were injured in a crash shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the town of Union. Waupaca County deputies responded to a call regarding a crash on Hillside Road, east of Bridge Road. The initial report advised that two occupants were trapped in the vehicle and another...
wearegreenbay.com
$21K worth of meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Oconto
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Green Bay was arrested in the City of Oconto after a K-9 officer found methamphetamine. According to a release, on August 9, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., the Oconto Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop on Superior Avenue near Madison Street.
whby.com
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Green Bay man could face a number of drug-related charges after his arrest in Oconto earlier this month. The Oconto Police Department says an officer made a traffic stop on a street and saw behavior consistent with drug activity, so the officer brought K9 Falco to give the air around the car a sniff. The trained K9 officer indicated there was something there.
