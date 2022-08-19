Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Sporting News
Little League World Series hot mic catches player blaming ESPN for manufactured comeback
Not even the Little League World Series is free of conspiracy theories, as one player on the Midwest team made apparent on Saturday. The issue arose in Saturday's elimination game between the Midwest team (Davenport, Iowa) and Northwest team (Bonney Lake, Wash.). The Midwest was nursing a 6-3 lead over the Northwest with two outs and two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth. The runner on first reached with a walk, though some thought it should have been a game-ending strike.
