ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii Loa Ridge murder trial pushed back

By Max Rodriguez
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEGGj_0hN7zWaU00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The murder trial of Juan Baron was scheduled to begin on August 29, but a motion filed by his attorney is now pushing that date back.

The lawyer asked the judge to order the government to hand over evidence intended to be used in court.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

They are asking for recorded statements made by one of the prosecutor’s possible witnesses back in June, as well as any recordings of Baron’s phone calls made from jail that were reviewed by prosecutors.

Legal expert Doug Chin said a motion like this is expected during a high-profile murder case.

“It’s not surprising at all, that Mr. Baron’s defense team is going to want to do everything that they can to find out what those statements are, and then criticize them and try to get them thrown out,” Chin said. “And try to convince a judge that those statements should never be heard by a jury.”

Baron’s attorney also asked for the names, addresses and phone numbers of those the prosecution intends to call as witnesses.

Chin said it is their right to request that information as part of the discovery process. He said there could be several reasons why the information requested has not been handed over yet.

“There can be a lot of different circumstances for why the prosecutors haven’t provided every statement, maybe it wasn’t even recorded at all,” Chin said. “Or maybe there hadn’t, there needs to be a transcript. All of that is going to be explanations that the prosecutor is going to have to make to the court.”

Baron is accused of killing 73-year-old Gary Ruby inside his home. Police discovered Ruby’s body encased in concrete inside a bathtub back in March.

Chin said when preparing for a trial, both the prosecution and defendants want to collect as much information as possible from the other side, which could lead to a delay.

Chin said, “These trials do get extended out and postponed because both sides want to be able to look at all the evidence, prepare all the arguments that they can.”

KHON2 reached out to the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s office and the defendant’s lawyer for comment, and we are awaiting to hear back.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Feds add more spy allegations against Kapolei couple

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After backing off on some spy allegations against a Kapolei couple, federal prosecutors are stepping it up by releasing transcripts of the couple’s recorded conversations. The feds said Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison talked in whispers about moles as well as protocols if they were caught. Primrose and Morrison were back in […]
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment. The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition....
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police give update on deadly Chinatown shooting

Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near N. Hotel Street and Kekaulike Street on Friday, Aug. 19. Gunman in deadly Chinatown shooting still at large. Police are still searching for the...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Gunman in deadly Chinatown shooting still at large

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near N. Hotel Street and Kekaulike Street on Friday, Aug. 19.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Chin
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Manhunt underway after woman fatally shot at Chinatown bus stop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Friday night at a Chinatown bus stop. HPD said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. near the corner of Hotel and River Street. According to EMS reports, paramedics responded to a call of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 36-year-old son of Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan has been arrested again. Police arrested Zane Logan around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Records show he had three outstanding warrants tied to a previous arrest. Just days after his father was named police chief in May,...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Android
KHON2

More shelter space needed as domestic violence survivors flee

Domestic violence continues to be an issue in the community. According to Honolulu police, just this week, a man was arrested for pepper spraying and punching his wife in the face, a brother was arrested for allegedly hitting his elderly sister with a folding chair and several other arrests were made for the abuse of a family member in front of a child.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy