Mckeesport, PA

wtae.com

Mt. Oliver man accused of beating man and woman in the head with handgun

A man has been arrested after two people were allegedly assaulted with a handgun Monday night in Clairton. Allegheny County police announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lerrick Williams, of Mt. Oliver, Tuesday. Clairton police responded to Marion Circle around 9:30 p.m., where a man and a woman were found suffering...
CLAIRTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Person hurt in Penn Hills crash

A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in fatal North Braddock shooting

Allegheny County police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in North Braddock. When police and paramedics responded to a shooting near the intersection of Jones and Baldridge avenues shortly after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, they found Leonard S. Morris-Graham, 29, of Pittsburgh with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, according to authorities.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitcairn police chief mourns brother killed in crash involving off-duty state trooper

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a Pitcairn man who died in a car crash last week is speaking out.State police confirmed to KDKA-TV on Monday that an off-duty trooper crashed into Johnny Farally's vehicle in Westmoreland County on Aug. 17, killing the man.Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally said his family is devastated and hurting. "He meant everything," the chief said. "He was my big brother."Scott said his family is still stunned that Johnny, a father, grandfather and Glassport volunteer firefighter, died tragically. "He would be the type of guy that you can hurt him," Scott said. "He would get back...
PITCAIRN, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills crash sends 4 people to hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Four people were taken to the hospital, with one of those patients being transported by helicopter after a crash in Penn Hills early Monday evening, emergency dispatchers said. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. The two-vehicle crash at Milltown and...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

92-year-old man killed in Butler County crash

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed in a crash in Clay Township, Butler County, on Friday night. State police said the crash happened along West Sunbury Road when a vehicle driven by Norman Jacaszek, of Glenshaw, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Police: Drunk Northern Cambria man assaults cop

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday. On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
butlerradio.com

One Person Flown To Hospital After Tri-Axle Crash

At least one person was injured when a tri-axle truck rolled over in Center Township Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Sunset Drive; just north of the Unionville Firehall. Details one the crash are unclear, but the truck was on its side and had taken out part of the guardrail. There was also an SUV with front end damage at the intersection.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donora Borough council fires longtime police superintendent Jim Brice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A longtime police superintendent in the Mon Valley has officially been fired.Donora Borough council voted on Monday night to fire police superintendent Jim Brice.According to the Mon Valley Independent, the motion passed 4 to 2, with council members Cindy Brice, Jim Brice's wife, and another member voting against. Brice has served as the borough's highest ranking police officer for 34 years.He was placed on paid leave earlier this month following a disciplinary hearing.Council members supplied little information on the nature of that hearing. 
DONORA, PA

