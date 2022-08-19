Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Mt. Oliver man accused of beating man and woman in the head with handgun
A man has been arrested after two people were allegedly assaulted with a handgun Monday night in Clairton. Allegheny County police announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lerrick Williams, of Mt. Oliver, Tuesday. Clairton police responded to Marion Circle around 9:30 p.m., where a man and a woman were found suffering...
wtae.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into police vehicle in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A police chase ended with a driver crashing into a police vehicle in North Versailles. But police said the story doesn’t end there. The incident began around 7 p.m. Monday when police said they observed Alando Brooks, 29, of McKeesport, driving 59 mph in a 35 mph zone on East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Person hurt in Penn Hills crash
A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
wtae.com
Video from mini-mart cameras of trooper confrontation, shooting shown during suspect's hearing
BEAVER, Pa. — Damian Bradford, now 41, walked into a Beaver County courtroom to face a judge on Monday, less than two years after his release from prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot 17 years ago. Bradford is charged with attempted homicide after police say he shot...
Family of man shot, killed by Lyft driver in Wilkins Township seeking answers
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been more than a week since John Angel, of Monroeville, was shot and killed by his Lyft driver. His adult children, John Angel Jr. and Tiffani Angel, have been wearing their dad’s ashes around their necks. “He was always there for me....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in fatal North Braddock shooting
Allegheny County police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in North Braddock. When police and paramedics responded to a shooting near the intersection of Jones and Baldridge avenues shortly after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, they found Leonard S. Morris-Graham, 29, of Pittsburgh with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, according to authorities.
Pitcairn police chief mourns brother killed in crash involving off-duty state trooper
PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a Pitcairn man who died in a car crash last week is speaking out.State police confirmed to KDKA-TV on Monday that an off-duty trooper crashed into Johnny Farally's vehicle in Westmoreland County on Aug. 17, killing the man.Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally said his family is devastated and hurting. "He meant everything," the chief said. "He was my big brother."Scott said his family is still stunned that Johnny, a father, grandfather and Glassport volunteer firefighter, died tragically. "He would be the type of guy that you can hurt him," Scott said. "He would get back...
wtae.com
Penn Hills crash sends 4 people to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Four people were taken to the hospital, with one of those patients being transported by helicopter after a crash in Penn Hills early Monday evening, emergency dispatchers said. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. The two-vehicle crash at Milltown and...
Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
wtae.com
92-year-old man killed in Butler County crash
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed in a crash in Clay Township, Butler County, on Friday night. State police said the crash happened along West Sunbury Road when a vehicle driven by Norman Jacaszek, of Glenshaw, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man.
Man arrested after police say he fired a gun at a group of people in Armstrong County
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man was arrested after police said he fired a gun at a group of people in Armstrong County. Kittanning Borough Police said they were called to the 1200 block of North Grant Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Friday for reports of a man shooting a gun at a group of people.
Shooting suspect held for court on charges
According to a Pennsylvania court website, Damian Bradford was held for court on the charges he had following an attempted robbery and shootout in Aliquippa late last month.
wtae.com
Georgia man accused of driving under the influence following crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — Police said a man from Stockbridge, Georgia, was driving under the influence when his vehicle crashed into a pole and rolled over on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The crash happened a little after 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 1600 block of Merriman Court. Police said they arrived...
wtae.com
Attorney says Lyft was negligent as investigation into shooting death of passenger continues
The family of the man police said was shot and killed by a Lyft driver in Wilkins Township is calling for policy changes to the ride-share company. Attorney Phil DiLucente, who is representing the family of John Angel, said on Monday, Lyft was negligent due to a lack of policies and procedures to protect both passengers and drivers.
Police: Drunk Northern Cambria man assaults cop
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday. On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, […]
wtae.com
Vehicle goes 30 feet over an embankment in Westmoreland County
BELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department said no one was found inside a vehicle that went 30 feet over an embankment on Sunday morning. The crash happened a little after 10:45 a.m. off of Route 380. First responders removed the vehicle from the embankment and...
Police: Man charged after he ran away from head-on hit and run crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The crash happened in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday. The driver crossed the center line, smashing head on into a vehicle with a woman and child inside. Witnesses say the man took off running through a cemetary and kept going through the woods...
butlerradio.com
One Person Flown To Hospital After Tri-Axle Crash
At least one person was injured when a tri-axle truck rolled over in Center Township Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Sunset Drive; just north of the Unionville Firehall. Details one the crash are unclear, but the truck was on its side and had taken out part of the guardrail. There was also an SUV with front end damage at the intersection.
Donora Borough council fires longtime police superintendent Jim Brice
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A longtime police superintendent in the Mon Valley has officially been fired.Donora Borough council voted on Monday night to fire police superintendent Jim Brice.According to the Mon Valley Independent, the motion passed 4 to 2, with council members Cindy Brice, Jim Brice's wife, and another member voting against. Brice has served as the borough's highest ranking police officer for 34 years.He was placed on paid leave earlier this month following a disciplinary hearing.Council members supplied little information on the nature of that hearing.
