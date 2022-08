2021 All-Star Marion County Football Honorees

MARION — Cardington and Highland, a pair of volleyball programs fresh off regional appearances a year ago, picked up where they left off to open the 2022 season. In a rematch of last year's Division III district final, Cardington easily topped Northridge 3-0, recording 46 kills in the contest. All-Ohioan Audrey Brininger led with 17 kills, while Maddie Linkous added 10 kills with five coming from the back row. Cadie Long dug up 17 shots, and Jadine Mills handed out 37 assists.

CARDINGTON, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO