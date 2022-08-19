Englewood fire department receives grant to boost safety training, operations

ENGLEWOOD — The city’s fire department received a $170,870 grant that will help strengthen the department’s operations and safety with new training classes.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-District 9) announced on Wednesday that his office had secured an Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program award for the Englewood Fire Department.

"America’s firefighters are our heroes on the frontlines," said Pascrell, who also serves on the chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus. "Their courage demands constant vigilance from our elected leaders to make sure they have every tool they need to do their jobs."

The AFG program was created after Pascrell’s Firefighter Investment and Response Enhancement Act, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 2000. Assistance to Firefighters Grants, part of the FIRE program, makes “direct grants to fire departments to purchase equipment, training, firefighting vehicles, and other firefighting and fire prevention activities,” according to a press release by Pascrell's office.

Fire Chief Jeff Kaplan said the training will begin this fall through the next year. Classes will include how firefighters can avoid accidents with emergency vehicles, how to operate ladder trucks and an emergency vehicle operator’s class.

This sort of intensive training is not typically taught when firefighters go through a training academy, so Kaplan believes this additional training will broaden their knowledge on how they can stay safe while on the job.

"After heart attacks, motor vehicle accidents are one of the leading causes of death of firefighters," said Kaplan. "So we want to do anything we can do to mitigate that risk and keep them safer."

Mayor Michael Wildes said the grant will help firefighters tackle historic rainfall and infrastructure challenges. City firefighters are often seen in the middle of major rain storms with boats and equipment that is used all the time, said Wildes.

"We have a storied fire department with extraordinary challenges post-Hurricane Ida," said Wildes. "As Mother Nature tests our mettle every turn, we can rely on the congressman and our leaders in Trenton and Washington to bring home what’s needed."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Englewood fire department receives grant to boost safety training, operations