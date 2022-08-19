ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SRMC adds two physicians to staff

Salem Regional Medical Center has welcomed two new physicians to its staff.

Dr. Joseph N. Miladore has joined family medicine physicians Stephanie Raynish and Steven Swain at SRMC Primary Care in Salem.

Dr. Michael Madison has joined the staff of the Gastroenterology Center in Salem, which is an affiliated practice of SRMC.

For Miladore, medicine is a family affair. His father, Dr. Michael Miladore, and brothers, Drs. Michael P. and Nicholas Miladore, are orthopaedic surgeons. His mother, Dr. Dianne Bitonte Miladore, is an emergency medicine physician.

Miladore graduated from Canfield High School and earned a bachelor of science from Youngstown State University. He earned his doctor of medicine from Northeast Ohio Medical University. He completed three years of surgical training at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital, and then completed his family medicine residency through the Western Reserve Health Education-NEOMED Residency Program at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He sees patients at SRMC Primary Care in Salem, in the Salem Medical Arts Development at 2020 E. State St., Suite C, Salem. To schedule an appointment, call 330-332-7807.

Madison will see patients at the Gastroenterology Center, on the second floor of Salem Regional Professional Building, at 2094 E. State St., Suite B, in Salem. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Madison, call 330-337-8709.

Comments / 0

 

