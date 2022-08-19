Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
GEER funds to address COVID learning loss in state
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp HAS announced more than $37.4 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds will be awarded to various organizations around the state to support learning recovery initiatives and programs as educators and students continue to confront the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Albany Herald
Georgia entertainment venues received $251M in COVID-19 federal relief funds
(The Center Square) — The feds have given more than $251 million to 323 entertainment venues and organizations across Georgia as part of a program to help locations that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Center Square analysis of federal data shows. The Small Business Administration awarded the money...
Albany Herald
Florida Democrats to decide Tuesday who would be best to take abortion fight to DeSantis
On this, the Democratic candidates for Florida governor agree: New restrictions on abortion in the Sunshine State and uncertainty about the future of women's health across America have reinvigorated their voters and elevated the urgency to their effort to knock off Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. But the question of...
Albany Herald
Fate of Okefenokee mine could soon be cemented by Georgia EPD
WAYCROSS -- The firm that wants to mine for heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Swamp scored a major victory Monday after a federal agency reversed its decision to take control of the review process away from Georgia’s environmental agency. A couple of months after the Twin Pines Minerals’ permitting...
