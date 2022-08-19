ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

By Andy Rose, Aya Elamroussi, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

GEER funds to address COVID learning loss in state

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp HAS announced more than $37.4 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds will be awarded to various organizations around the state to support learning recovery initiatives and programs as educators and students continue to confront the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Fate of Okefenokee mine could soon be cemented by Georgia EPD

WAYCROSS -- The firm that wants to mine for heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Swamp scored a major victory Monday after a federal agency reversed its decision to take control of the review process away from Georgia’s environmental agency. A couple of months after the Twin Pines Minerals’ permitting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy