Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

jacksonprogress-argus.com
Why teachers in Ohio's largest school district voted to go on strike
The day before classes are scheduled to start, teachers in Ohio's largest school system say they won't end their strike without improvements to what they describe as dilapidated schools where a lack of heating and air conditioning has led to miserable classroom environments. Union members in Columbus hit the picket...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Democratic legislators say LGBTQ rights under threat in Georgia
ATLANTA – Democratic legislators said that LGBTQ rights in Georgia could be under threat if Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is re-elected again in November. Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said that Kemp and Georgia Republicans present a “clear and present danger” to LGBTQ Georgians.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Florida Democrats to decide Tuesday who would be best to take abortion fight to DeSantis
On this, the Democratic candidates for Florida governor agree: New restrictions on abortion in the Sunshine State and uncertainty about the future of women's health across America have reinvigorated their voters and elevated the urgency to their effort to knock off Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. But the question of...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Body found in submerged car 'more than likely' Kiely Rodni, the missing California teen, authorities say
Law enforcement officials believe the body found in a submerged vehicle Sunday is "more than likely" that of Kiely Rodni, the missing 16-year-old last seen almost three weeks ago at a campground party in Northern California, authorities said Monday. Kiely was at the Prosser Family Campground on August 5 and...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Gas prices continue to fall
ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.43 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 53 cents less than a month ago, and 46 cents more than this time last year.
