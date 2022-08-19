Read full article on original website
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
SFGate
Granger on Film: ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ is more who cares than whodunit
The obnoxious, rich 20-somethings in “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” don’t die soon enough for me. Summer blockbuster season is definitely over when this kind of horror/slasher trash worms its way into local theaters. Here’s the set-up: five longtime friends and their respective companions gather at a remote vacation...
SFGate
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out.
Mount Madonna is known for its residents, particularly ones of the paranormal variety.
The Daily 08-23-22: How the Kiely Rodni case turned into an internet witch hunt
"I’ve covered nearly a hundred missing persons cases and followed countless more, but I’ve rarely seen an online furor as heartless as the one surrounding Kiely." Read more. • Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out. • The hidden park floating above Oakland
SFGate
‘Avatar’ Removed From Disney+ for Theatrical Re-Release, but Will Return Before Sequel Premieres
With its library of Marvel films, Disney animation classics and “Star Wars” installments, Disney+ has one of the largest catalogues of blockbuster films on streaming platforms. But recently, subscribers have noticed the biggest film is missing: James Cameron’s “Avatar,” the highest-grossing movie of all time, has been quietly removed from the service with no prior announcement.
SFGate
‘Halloween Ends’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock
Laurie Strode’s final battle against her seemingly immortal nemesis Michael Myers will transpire in theaters… and on a streaming service near you. Universal Pictures has announced “Halloween Ends,” the next sequel in the long-running slasher series, will land on Peacock on the same day it arrives on the big screen. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 14.
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
SFGate
Netflix Top 10: ‘Sandman’ Leads English Chart While Korean Drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Is Most-Viewed Title
In its seventh week on the platform, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” has taken over the Netflix Top 10 chart. With 77.4 million hours watched, the series was Netflix’s most-viewed title during the Aug. 15-21 viewing window — racking up more hours viewed than Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” which was the most-viewed title the previous two weeks.
SFGate
Ready Your Plumbus! Morty From ‘Rick and Morty’ Joins ‘MultiVersus’ Game
Morty Smith, the easily distressed teen from hit animated show “Rick and Morty,” has joined Warner Bros. Games’ “MultiVersus” mashup fighting title as a new playable character. Morty — the teenage grandson of a mega-genius scientist Rick Sanchez — arrives as part of “MultiVersus” Season...
Capitol Records Severs Ties With A.I. Rapper FN Meka, Apologizes to Black Community for “Insensitivity”
Capitol Music Group on Tuesday said it had “severed ties” with the A.I. rapper FN Meka after facing pushback from activist groups and observers that the virtual rapper was a stereotypical caricature of Black artists. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately. We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days — your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project,” a Capitol Music Group spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAshley Newton Named President of Capitol Music GroupCapitol Music Group Names New SVP of MarketingRon Fair Exits Virgin Records Earlier this month, Capitol Records announced it had signed FN Meka and was releasing a single, “Florida Water,” with the artist Gunna and gaming streamer Cody “Clix” Conrad. More to come. Best of The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony (Exclusive)
SFGate
‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch
Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.
