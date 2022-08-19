Capitol Music Group on Tuesday said it had “severed ties” with the A.I. rapper FN Meka after facing pushback from activist groups and observers that the virtual rapper was a stereotypical caricature of Black artists. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately. We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days — your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project,” a Capitol Music Group spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAshley Newton Named President of Capitol Music GroupCapitol Music Group Names New SVP of MarketingRon Fair Exits Virgin Records Earlier this month, Capitol Records announced it had signed FN Meka and was releasing a single, “Florida Water,” with the artist Gunna and gaming streamer Cody “Clix” Conrad. More to come. Best of The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony (Exclusive)

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO