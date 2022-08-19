ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Granger on Film: ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ is more who cares than whodunit

The obnoxious, rich 20-somethings in “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” don’t die soon enough for me. Summer blockbuster season is definitely over when this kind of horror/slasher trash worms its way into local theaters. Here’s the set-up: five longtime friends and their respective companions gather at a remote vacation...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Thomas
Person
George Floyd
Person
Janet Suzman
Person
Danny Huston
Person
Jena Malone
Person
Stephen Dorff
Person
Matthew Jacobs
Person
Gaspar Noé
Person
Olivia D'abo
Person
Ruby Rose
SFGate

‘Avatar’ Removed From Disney+ for Theatrical Re-Release, but Will Return Before Sequel Premieres

With its library of Marvel films, Disney animation classics and “Star Wars” installments, Disney+ has one of the largest catalogues of blockbuster films on streaming platforms. But recently, subscribers have noticed the biggest film is missing: James Cameron’s “Avatar,” the highest-grossing movie of all time, has been quietly removed from the service with no prior announcement.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Halloween Ends’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

Laurie Strode’s final battle against her seemingly immortal nemesis Michael Myers will transpire in theaters… and on a streaming service near you. Universal Pictures has announced “Halloween Ends,” the next sequel in the long-running slasher series, will land on Peacock on the same day it arrives on the big screen. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 14.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Close Quarters#Boredom#Covid#Beyond Fest#Variety Jena Malone
SFGate

Netflix Top 10: ‘Sandman’ Leads English Chart While Korean Drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Is Most-Viewed Title

In its seventh week on the platform, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” has taken over the Netflix Top 10 chart. With 77.4 million hours watched, the series was Netflix’s most-viewed title during the Aug. 15-21 viewing window — racking up more hours viewed than Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” which was the most-viewed title the previous two weeks.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Capitol Records Severs Ties With A.I. Rapper FN Meka, Apologizes to Black Community for “Insensitivity”

Capitol Music Group on Tuesday said it had “severed ties” with the A.I. rapper FN Meka after facing pushback from activist groups and observers that the virtual rapper was a stereotypical caricature of Black artists. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately. We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days — your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project,” a Capitol Music Group spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAshley Newton Named President of Capitol Music GroupCapitol Music Group Names New SVP of MarketingRon Fair Exits Virgin Records Earlier this month, Capitol Records announced it had signed FN Meka and was releasing a single, “Florida Water,” with the artist Gunna and gaming streamer Cody “Clix” Conrad. More to come. Best of The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony (Exclusive)
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch

Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy