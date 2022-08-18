Read full article on original website
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move
The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon
The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
Report: 1 Notable Team Remains Interested In Ndamukong Suh
The 2022 NFL season is three weeks away from its opening Sunday kickoff, but Ndamukong Suh remains unsigned. While the 35-year-old defensive tackle is still on the open market, at least one team remains interested. According to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, the Las Vegas Raiders are eyeing Suh, but price...
CBS announces former Texas head coach Tom Herman is joining network as game analyst
Two years removed from being the Texas head coach, Tom Herman will be moving out of the coaching world for now. CBS announced Herman will be joining the broadcasting industry, serving as a game analyst on CBS Sports Network. He will be one of four additions, although his partnership and...
saturdaytradition.com
College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener
Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
Broncos Have Released 2021 Draft Pick On Monday
After just one year, the Denver Broncos let go of a member of the team's 2021 draft class on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the Broncos announced that they have waived former seventh-round pick Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation; meaning that if the defensive end goes unclaimed, he will be added to Denver's injured reserve.
FOX Sports
Cowboys preseason notes: KaVontae Turpin shows out, young DBs impress
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It's nice to get a reminder that this can be fun. After a boring, laborious game last week in Denver, that's exactly what Saturday night's 32-18 victory at SoFi Stadium was for the Cowboys. It was fun as hell. No, this wasn't regular-season football. Both the...
Projecting Packers' 53-man roster following preseason win over Saints
OFFENSE (25) WR (7): Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree. TE (4): Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Nate Becker. OL (9): Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Royce Newman, Yosh Nijman, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan, Jake Hanson, Caleb Jones. NOTE:...
Mavericks Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Sometimes, one NBA trade portends another. If a team deals their star player, there’s a good chance they’ll be looking to trade more veterans. After all, rebuilding teams don’t need win-now players. They need future-focused assets. If a team trades their best player, they’re likely to look to trade their second, third, and fourth best guys for young players and/or future first-round picks.
AOL Corp
Aqib Talib splits with Amazon after brother allegedly shot, killed youth football coach
Aqib Talib won’t be joining Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast team after all. Aqib told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday that, following the arrest of his brother after a shooting earlier this month, he will be stepping away from his role with Amazon.
