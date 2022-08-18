ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move

The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Report: 1 Notable Team Remains Interested In Ndamukong Suh

The 2022 NFL season is three weeks away from its opening Sunday kickoff, but Ndamukong Suh remains unsigned. While the 35-year-old defensive tackle is still on the open market, at least one team remains interested. According to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, the Las Vegas Raiders are eyeing Suh, but price...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
saturdaytradition.com

College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener

Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
The Spun

Broncos Have Released 2021 Draft Pick On Monday

After just one year, the Denver Broncos let go of a member of the team's 2021 draft class on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the Broncos announced that they have waived former seventh-round pick Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation; meaning that if the defensive end goes unclaimed, he will be added to Denver's injured reserve.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Cowboys preseason notes: KaVontae Turpin shows out, young DBs impress

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It's nice to get a reminder that this can be fun. After a boring, laborious game last week in Denver, that's exactly what Saturday night's 32-18 victory at SoFi Stadium was for the Cowboys. It was fun as hell. No, this wasn't regular-season football. Both the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Buccaneers#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
NBA Analysis Network

Mavericks Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario

Sometimes, one NBA trade portends another. If a team deals their star player, there’s a good chance they’ll be looking to trade more veterans. After all, rebuilding teams don’t need win-now players. They need future-focused assets. If a team trades their best player, they’re likely to look to trade their second, third, and fourth best guys for young players and/or future first-round picks.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy