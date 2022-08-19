ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Gov. Hutchinson gives update on efforts to reduce violent crime in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a news conference on Monday in which he went over the state's response to the rise in crime in central Arkansas. During the 25-minute news conference, Hutchinson touched on a multitude of efforts that have been taken to reduce and manage violent crime, as well as what they are doing to address it currently.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Multiple law enforcement agencies escort daughter of fallen officer to first day of school

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several central Arkansas law enforcement agencies escorted the daughter of a fallen officer to her first day of school on Monday. Members of the Bryant Police Department, Benton Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Department, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections had the "honor" of escorting Emma Caudell to her first day of school in Bryant, a video posted by Bryant police showed.
BRYANT, AR
KATV

LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

LRPD arrest River Market shooting suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have arrested the suspect involved in the Aug. 19 shooting incident in the River Market. Officials said Darien Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief. No one was injured during the shooting incident.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
ARKANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Health
KATV

Person of the Week: Dr. Mounts and Dolly the Golden Retriever

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" highlights an extraordinary person and dog duo. Dr. Mounts with Mounts Dental Care, and his dog Dolly, are spotlighted for creating a calming environment for its patients. Dolly, a certified dental service therapy dog, helps people relax while visiting the dentist.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Little Rock Sister Cities, 30 year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea

(Little Rock, KATV) — Little Rock Sister Cities Commission celebrated a 30-year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea last Saturday. Sister Cities works with cities across the world to form networking relationships, exchanges and to keep our communities culturally sound. "The Little Rock Sister Cities Commission is an organization...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Benton police investigating shots fired during weekend at Tyndall Park

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is investigating after receiving receiving reports of shots being fired at a community park over the weekend. According to the agency's social media account, officers from the BNPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a disturbance at Tyndall Park.
BENTON, AR
KATV

Average gas prices in Little Rock continue to show a decline

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New data was released Monday regarding gas prices in Little Rock and across the nation. GasBuddy conducted a survey of 334 gas stations in the capital city and found that the average price of gas has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Summertime Travel in Chickasaw Country

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we return to travel, it can be overwhelming to try to find the perfect place for everyone in your family. Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined us today to share a South Central Oklahoma destination that was perfect for her own family and perhaps yours!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas State Fair returns this fall; Color Me Badd, Tone Loc to headline

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 82nd Arkansas State Fair is returning to the state this October. The state fair will run from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 23. "Fairgoers are invited to enjoy a variety of free concerts, delicious food, livestock competitions, thrilling carnival rides, and unique attractions," a Monday news release said.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

