KATV
Gov. Hutchinson gives update on efforts to reduce violent crime in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a news conference on Monday in which he went over the state's response to the rise in crime in central Arkansas. During the 25-minute news conference, Hutchinson touched on a multitude of efforts that have been taken to reduce and manage violent crime, as well as what they are doing to address it currently.
KATV
Arkansas School Safety Commission working to ensure students are safe this school year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As students head back to school this week, the state's school safety commission is working to ensure your student is safe. It's been nearly 90 days since the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were shot dead inside of their classroom.
KATV
'It was reprehensible': Arkansas governor speaks out following viral arrest video
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The three law enforcement officers who were suspended after the circulation of a video of an arrest went viral on Sunday have been identified by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Zach King, Deputy Levi White, and Mulberry Officer Thell Riddle have been identified as...
KATV
Multiple law enforcement agencies escort daughter of fallen officer to first day of school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several central Arkansas law enforcement agencies escorted the daughter of a fallen officer to her first day of school on Monday. Members of the Bryant Police Department, Benton Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Department, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections had the "honor" of escorting Emma Caudell to her first day of school in Bryant, a video posted by Bryant police showed.
KATV
Three Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended following arrest caught on tape
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer have been suspended after the circulation of a video on social media. Arkansas State Police has opened an investigation into the use of force by the two deputies and officer in the arrest of a South Carolina man.
KATV
Appearing 'paranoid', man is found punching asphalt in Hot Springs; later dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man died in a hospital after sheriff's deputies found him "acting in a strange manner and punching the asphalt with his hands" Tuesday morning, a news release from the Garland County Sheriff's Office said. According to the GCSO, they were alerted to a man...
KATV
FBI-Little Rock searching for suspect in bank fraud; last seen in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations-Little Rock is asking for the public's help in finding an Arkansas man who was involved in wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. According to officials, 25-year-old Johnathan Juan Lawrence and 22 others defrauded Bank of America out of...
KATV
LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
KATV
LRPD arrest River Market shooting suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have arrested the suspect involved in the Aug. 19 shooting incident in the River Market. Officials said Darien Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief. No one was injured during the shooting incident.
KATV
Weeks-long 9/11 veteran tour kicks off in Michigan: 'We will not forget them'
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — A weeks-long, veteran-inspired honor and remembrance tour kicked off in Michigan on Sunday. Project RELO’s Task Force Tribute started its country-wide route to honor more than 7,000 veterans who died in combat after Sept. 11, 2001. “We will not forget them,” said Gov. Gretchen...
KATV
Tipton & Hurst offering pet portraits in honor of National Dog Day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tipton & Hurst will be offering pet portraits in honor of National Dog Day on Tuesday. The florist said the portraits will support the Humane Society of Pulaski County. To show their support, Tipton & Hurst will allow pet owners to stop by The Heights...
KATV
Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
KATV
Person of the Week: Dr. Mounts and Dolly the Golden Retriever
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" highlights an extraordinary person and dog duo. Dr. Mounts with Mounts Dental Care, and his dog Dolly, are spotlighted for creating a calming environment for its patients. Dolly, a certified dental service therapy dog, helps people relax while visiting the dentist.
KATV
Little Rock Sister Cities, 30 year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea
(Little Rock, KATV) — Little Rock Sister Cities Commission celebrated a 30-year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea last Saturday. Sister Cities works with cities across the world to form networking relationships, exchanges and to keep our communities culturally sound. "The Little Rock Sister Cities Commission is an organization...
KATV
Nonprofit of the Week: Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County. For more information on the organization, click here.
KATV
Benton police investigating shots fired during weekend at Tyndall Park
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is investigating after receiving receiving reports of shots being fired at a community park over the weekend. According to the agency's social media account, officers from the BNPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a disturbance at Tyndall Park.
KATV
Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Sherwood over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The suspect involved in a Saturday officer-involved shooting at a Sherwood apartment complex has turned himself into authorities, police said. The Sherwood Police Department said 25-year-old Antoine Thompson was taken into custody without incident around 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Police reported Thompson is being charged...
KATV
Average gas prices in Little Rock continue to show a decline
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New data was released Monday regarding gas prices in Little Rock and across the nation. GasBuddy conducted a survey of 334 gas stations in the capital city and found that the average price of gas has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week.
KATV
Summertime Travel in Chickasaw Country
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we return to travel, it can be overwhelming to try to find the perfect place for everyone in your family. Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined us today to share a South Central Oklahoma destination that was perfect for her own family and perhaps yours!
KATV
Arkansas State Fair returns this fall; Color Me Badd, Tone Loc to headline
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 82nd Arkansas State Fair is returning to the state this October. The state fair will run from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 23. "Fairgoers are invited to enjoy a variety of free concerts, delicious food, livestock competitions, thrilling carnival rides, and unique attractions," a Monday news release said.
