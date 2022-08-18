Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Local church, car club hosts back to school drive in support of families in need
SEAFORD, Del.- Kingdom Empowerment Christian Church and Mopar Mobb car club hosted their ‘Back 2 School Community Day’ event Sunday afternoon. The goal of the day was to help families get their little ones geared up for the upcoming school year with a backpack and school supplies giveaway.
chestertownspy.org
New Transmitter Gives WKHS a Boost
If you were tuned into 90.5 WKHS Friday, Aug. 12 just before lunchtime, you may have heard the radio station at Kent County High School pop off the air for a few seconds and return with improved sound quality. WKHS’ brand-new transmitter is now online and providing the station’s listeners...
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown Shelter Village of tiny homes for the homeless set to open by October
A new shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by October. The Springboard Collaborative is partnering with the First State Community Action Agency to bring 40 tiny homes to Georgetown. “Several months ago we began clearing," said Judson Malone - executive director of the Springboard Collaborative. "It’s...
chestertownspy.org
Washington College Major Donor Betty Casey is Dead
The Washington Post reported this morning that Betty Brown Casey, one of Washington College’s most significant donors has passed away. We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
WTOP
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
talbotspy.org
Election 2022: Cambridge Mayor Candidate Profiles
Over the last few months, the Spy has attempted to offer an alternative way to get to know candidates on the Mid-Shore in this election year. About a month ago, the Spy and the Avalon Foundation agreed to partner in providing the community with candidate profiles for those running for the Talbot County Council in the July 19th Democratic and Republican primary elections.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wypr.org
Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall
Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
kentchamber.org
Pink Polar Bear Golf Tournament Returns to Chestertown
Members of the Chester River Yacht & Country Club organized and participated in the 11th annual Pink Polar Bear Golf Tournament on Sunday, July 24, raising over $2,600 to benefit patients served in the Eleanor & Ethel Leh Women’s Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. This year’s event attracted 65 club members and guests.
pauladeenmagazine.com
Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton
Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aashtojournal.org
Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site
Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
police1.com
School Resource Officer - Deputy Sheriff – Lateral-Certified / School Resource Officer Division
Caroline County Sheriff's Office - Denton, Maryland. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is hiring for Maryland Certified Police Officers to fill its ranks in the School Resource Officer Division. Call 410-479-4105 to have an application emailed to you or you can download an application here https://www.carolinemd.org/jobs.aspx. Assigned by the Sheriff’s...
Q&A: Maryland moms open up about kids returning to school
As children head back to school, we know it's a very busy time for parents. So WJZ's Linh Bui checked in with a couple Maryland moms to hear about their feelings and any concerns before school starts. Tamara Beger has four children in Anne Arundel County Schools: twins Leila and Alexander are sophomores, Christopher is in fifth grade and Isaac is in third grade. Nicolette Taylor's daughter Maia is a 10th grader in Baltimore County. The biggest concern for both mothers is the nationwide teacher shortage, an issue that has left schools across Maryland scrambling to fill vacant positions. Below is...
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Officials Release Video Of Implosion Of Iconic Baltimore County Landmark
Police have released a video of the implosion of an iconic Baltimore County landmark. The former C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters has been imploded on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, according to Baltimore County Police. The Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore County Police Department, and Maryland Department...
WGMD Radio
New Covid-19 Cases Lower But Still a Concern
The number of new cases of Covid-19 has declined since July, but Delaware Public Health officials say the disease is still among us – with higher levels in Kent and Sussex Counties. Case levels in New Castle County are listed as medium. Delawareans are urged to continue safe practices such as masking in crowded indoor spaces, isolating themselves when feeling sick, getting vaccinated, testing, and following the CDC’s guidelines if you have a positive test result.
Comments / 0