Kent County, MD

chestertownspy.org

New Transmitter Gives WKHS a Boost

If you were tuned into 90.5 WKHS Friday, Aug. 12 just before lunchtime, you may have heard the radio station at Kent County High School pop off the air for a few seconds and return with improved sound quality. WKHS’ brand-new transmitter is now online and providing the station’s listeners...
KENT COUNTY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Georgetown Shelter Village of tiny homes for the homeless set to open by October

A new shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by October. The Springboard Collaborative is partnering with the First State Community Action Agency to bring 40 tiny homes to Georgetown. “Several months ago we began clearing," said Judson Malone - executive director of the Springboard Collaborative. "It’s...
GEORGETOWN, DE
chestertownspy.org

Washington College Major Donor Betty Casey is Dead

The Washington Post reported this morning that Betty Brown Casey, one of Washington College’s most significant donors has passed away. We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Election 2022: Cambridge Mayor Candidate Profiles

Over the last few months, the Spy has attempted to offer an alternative way to get to know candidates on the Mid-Shore in this election year. About a month ago, the Spy and the Avalon Foundation agreed to partner in providing the community with candidate profiles for those running for the Talbot County Council in the July 19th Democratic and Republican primary elections.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall

Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
kentchamber.org

Pink Polar Bear Golf Tournament Returns to Chestertown

Members of the Chester River Yacht & Country Club organized and participated in the 11th annual Pink Polar Bear Golf Tournament on Sunday, July 24, raising over $2,600 to benefit patients served in the Eleanor & Ethel Leh Women’s Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. This year’s event attracted 65 club members and guests.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
pauladeenmagazine.com

Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton

Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
EASTON, MD
aashtojournal.org

Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site

Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
DELAWARE STATE
police1.com

School Resource Officer - Deputy Sheriff – Lateral-Certified / School Resource Officer Division

Caroline County Sheriff's Office - Denton, Maryland. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is hiring for Maryland Certified Police Officers to fill its ranks in the School Resource Officer Division. Call 410-479-4105 to have an application emailed to you or you can download an application here https://www.carolinemd.org/jobs.aspx. Assigned by the Sheriff’s...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Q&A: Maryland moms open up about kids returning to school

As children head back to school, we know it's a very busy time for parents. So WJZ's Linh Bui checked in with a couple Maryland moms to hear about their feelings and any concerns before school starts.  Tamara Beger has four children in Anne Arundel County Schools: twins Leila and Alexander are sophomores, Christopher is in fifth grade and Isaac is in third grade. Nicolette Taylor's daughter Maia is a 10th grader in Baltimore County. The biggest concern for both mothers is the nationwide teacher shortage, an issue that has left schools across Maryland scrambling to fill vacant positions. Below is...
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

New Covid-19 Cases Lower But Still a Concern

The number of new cases of Covid-19 has declined since July, but Delaware Public Health officials say the disease is still among us – with higher levels in Kent and Sussex Counties. Case levels in New Castle County are listed as medium. Delawareans are urged to continue safe practices such as masking in crowded indoor spaces, isolating themselves when feeling sick, getting vaccinated, testing, and following the CDC’s guidelines if you have a positive test result.
DELAWARE STATE

