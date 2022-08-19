ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Three lives from both sides to inspire

By George Ayoub
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMpK5_0hN7sm5700

Billy Porter onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In a world of loud mouths, liars and cynicism, be Vin Scully.

In a world of hypocrites, sycophants and political opportunists, be Bill Russell.

In an atonal world of calamity, discord and despair, be Joni Mitchell.

Vin Scully, Bill Russell and Joni Mitchell reminded us this summer of what can be best about us — the first two as we eulogized them, the latter in a joyful return to a side of life she had lost.

In doing so, this trio momentarily calmed a stormy summer of monkeypox, mass shootings, war, Roe overturned, braying book banners, deadly floods, attempted autocracy, outlandish conspiracy theories and our planet at turns burning and baking.

Amid this maelstrom, their lives model for us the goodness of grace, the strength of dignity and a perfect mingling of music and memory. Their lives give us hope.

Their lives inspire.

Beloved away from press box

Scully was the voice of baseball ’ s Dodgers, first in Brooklyn, then Los Angeles. He broadcast other sports during his 67 years behind the microphone, but it was Dodger baseball for

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully speaks at a press conference discussing his career upcoming retirement at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

which we knew him. I lived in Los Angeles for 10 years. So popular was Scully that at Dodger Stadium during a lull in crowd noise you could hear his voice coming through thousands of transistor radios, fans at the game still wanting Scully to unspool the story in his trademark smart, silky and smooth way.

Scully was comfortable and clear whether quoting Shakespeare or describing a squeeze play. He often said, “ Have I told you this story?” as if he were talking personally to you.

As praise poured in after his death, what struck me was not the broadcasting accolades where he was the gold standard, but rather those stories of his grace, kindness and affability. Sure, he called a game like no one else, but he was beloved for who he was away from the press box, too.

Bill Russell was a giant of a man. He also stood 6 feet 10 inches. Russell had few peers on the basketball court. He holds the record for the most NBA championships and transformed the game with his defense and rebounding. Many believe he was the NBA’s best player ever. Indeed, the NBA has permanently retired his number 6 for all its 30 teams.

A fierce dignity

His was a fierce dignity, on the court and working in civil rights. Both made his impact legendary. As the Celtics’ only black player in 1956, he faced racism at home and on the road. In

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9P4Y_0hN7sm5700

Former Boston Celtics captain Bill Russell listens during the 2010 Medal of Freedom presentation ceremony at the East Room of the White House Feb. 15, 2011, in Washington, D.C. Obama presented the medal, the highest honor awarded to civilians, to twelve pioneers in sports, labor, politics and arts. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

1963 he went to Mississippi after civil rights leader Medgar Evers was murdered. There, Russell ran an integrated basketball camp in the KKK ’ s backyard.

In a pairing of two giants, Russell sat in the front row for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ’ s “ I Have a Dream” speech. He stood by Muhammad Ali when the boxer refused the draft. He famously took a knee, his Presidential Medal of Freedom in hand, to support Colin Kapernick ’ s protest of police brutality.

NBA Commissioner Adam Stern said, “Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. … Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players. … Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.”

Music, culture and hope

“ Joni, ” (an affectionate endearment to us fans) suffered a debilitating brain aneurysm in 2015, forcing her to relearn not simply how to walk and talk but also how to play the guitar and sing, staples of a career that had provided the soundtrack to millions of lives over several generations. Contemporaries Bob Dylan and Joan Baez took on war and civil rights; Joni ’ s ballads underscored the beauty, pain and lessons of love won and lost; of a messy, quixotic world; and, finally, of life in all its permutations.

When she appeared at the Newport Folk Festival in late July, however, she checked plenty of the boxes: perseverance, joy, remembrance, music, culture and hope.

She played 13 songs, fronting, harmonizing and delighting a stage full of stars including Brandi Carlile and Wynonna Judd, thousands gathered at Newport and millions more who have watched her performance on video. Many said Joni ’ s presence, coupled with some musical muscle memory, brought toe-tapping … and tears.

In a world short on inspiration, we need look no further than the lives of Vin Scully, Bill Russell and Joni Mitchell.

The post Three lives from both sides to inspire appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Joan Baez
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Medgar Evers
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Joni Mitchell
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
781
Followers
713
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy