This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
wesb.com
Watch MUDVAYNE’s Entire Austin Concert During ‘Freaks On Parade’ 2022 Tour
Fan-filmed video of MUDVAYNE’s entire August 18 performance at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in the Austin suburb of Del Valle, Texas can be seen below. The show was part of MUDVAYNE’s co-headlining U.S. tour with ROB ZOMBIE, dubbed “Freaks On Parade”. MUDVAYNE’s setlist was as follows:
University of Texas at Austin offers Taylor Swift English course this fall
Leave a 'Blank Space' in your schedule.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas
Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
tribeza.com
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
KXAN
LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
cookscountry.com
Cook’s Country’s Bryan Roof Heads Deep into Clod Country
Forks fall by the wayside at Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, where the focus is on one thing: meat. In 1999, the year Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, celebrated its 99th anniversary, Roy Perez shoveled several pounds of smoldering coals from the restaurant’s barbecue pit into a metal washtub. With a few media representatives in tow and a police escort to divert traffic, he and a coworker dragged the washtub down the road to the establishment’s new location, where he carefully emptied the coals into a brand-new pit.
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Pride, Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin Founder's Day, live music
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow shares some fun events happening, including the 30th annual Austin Pride Festival, "Anna and the Tropics" presented by Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin's official Founder's Day Birthday Bash, the Lumineers playing at the Moody Center, and Haute Spot's "Lost '80s Live" 20th anniversary concert.
Now departing for Narnia: At Austin’s airport, Janet Zweig’s ‘Interimaginary Departures’
There is no Gate 13 at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Instead between gates 12 and 14 is Gate ∞ (the infinity symbol), an immersive and interactive permanent installation by Brooklyn-based artist Janet Zweig. Called “Interimaginary Departures” the installation quietly opened late last year before this summer’s travel surge. The space...
Musk Watch: Elon tweets his P.O. box, wants Central Texas hyperloop
Does anyone remember the hyperloop?
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: Downtown Beer Hall brings brews to Marble Falls
Downtown Beer Hall, a new beer garden with over 30 different brews on tap, recently opened at 209 Main St. in Marble Falls. The open-air establishment will offer patrons a variety of beers brewed locally, domestically, and internationally. Shop owner Norman Lucas hopes to create an experience for customers centered...
Austin Chronicle
Five Austin Filming Locations to Make You Feel Like a Star
Get your cameras out for the most memorable Austin movie moments. Austin's the music capital of the world, right? Well, it's no slouch in the movie department either. Famously filmmaker-friendly, Austin's streets and landmarks have been featured in dozens of movies over the decades. So whether you're heading to a Longhorns' game or headed to the Capitol, you're treading in the footstep of Hollywood A-listers and indie icons alike.
Texas Monthly
Laura Wilson Photographed Her Sons Like Hollywood Never Could
Editors’ note: As we approach our fiftieth anniversary, in February 2023, we will, every week, highlight an important story from our past and offer some perspective on it. DJ Stout was Texas Monthly’s art director from 1986 to 1999, but before that, he took a job fresh out of Texas Tech as a designer for Robert A. Wilson Associates in Dallas. It was there that Stout met Robert’s wife, Laura Wilson, and their three boys, Andrew, Owen, and Luke, all of whom were still years away from movie stardom.
'We're people just like them': Groups taking part in Austin Pride parade say the event holds great importance
AUSTIN, Texas — Balloons are now filling the living room of Glen Langford, who is the President of the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus. “We are building our float for the 2022 pride parade that will be downtown in Austin,” said Langford. Usually, they are performing, but on...
Eater
The Former Russian House Restaurant Closed Down in Downtown Austin
Downtown Austin Eastern European restaurant the House — formerly known as Russian House — closed down permanently in late May. Its last day of service on 307 East Fifth Street was on Sunday, June 5. The shutter was originally pegged as a temporary one, according to the Facebook...
Flooding risk continues with more rain expected
A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Central Texas through Wednesday afternoon as additional showers and storms bring a continued threat for excessive rainfall and runoff. --Kristen Currie
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti.
