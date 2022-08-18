ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

The Best Pizza in Austin

With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
AUSTIN, TX
cookscountry.com

Cook’s Country’s Bryan Roof Heads Deep into Clod Country

Forks fall by the wayside at Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, where the focus is on one thing: meat. In 1999, the year Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, celebrated its 99th anniversary, Roy Perez shoveled several pounds of smoldering coals from the restaurant’s barbecue pit into a metal washtub. With a few media representatives in tow and a police escort to divert traffic, he and a coworker dragged the washtub down the road to the establishment’s new location, where he carefully emptied the coals into a brand-new pit.
LOCKHART, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Pride, Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin Founder's Day, live music

Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow shares some fun events happening, including the 30th annual Austin Pride Festival, "Anna and the Tropics" presented by Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin's official Founder's Day Birthday Bash, the Lumineers playing at the Moody Center, and Haute Spot's "Lost '80s Live" 20th anniversary concert.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Downtown Beer Hall brings brews to Marble Falls

Downtown Beer Hall, a new beer garden with over 30 different brews on tap, recently opened at 209 Main St. in Marble Falls. The open-air establishment will offer patrons a variety of beers brewed locally, domestically, and internationally. Shop owner Norman Lucas hopes to create an experience for customers centered...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Five Austin Filming Locations to Make You Feel Like a Star

Get your cameras out for the most memorable Austin movie moments. Austin's the music capital of the world, right? Well, it's no slouch in the movie department either. Famously filmmaker-friendly, Austin's streets and landmarks have been featured in dozens of movies over the decades. So whether you're heading to a Longhorns' game or headed to the Capitol, you're treading in the footstep of Hollywood A-listers and indie icons alike.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

Laura Wilson Photographed Her Sons Like Hollywood Never Could

Editors’ note: As we approach our fiftieth anniversary, in February 2023, we will, every week, highlight an important story from our past and offer some perspective on it. DJ Stout was Texas Monthly’s art director from 1986 to 1999, but before that, he took a job fresh out of Texas Tech as a designer for Robert A. Wilson Associates in Dallas. It was there that Stout met Robert’s wife, Laura Wilson, and their three boys, Andrew, Owen, and Luke, all of whom were still years away from movie stardom.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

The Former Russian House Restaurant Closed Down in Downtown Austin

Downtown Austin Eastern European restaurant the House — formerly known as Russian House — closed down permanently in late May. Its last day of service on 307 East Fifth Street was on Sunday, June 5. The shutter was originally pegged as a temporary one, according to the Facebook...
AUSTIN, TX

