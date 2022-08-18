Editors’ note: As we approach our fiftieth anniversary, in February 2023, we will, every week, highlight an important story from our past and offer some perspective on it. DJ Stout was Texas Monthly’s art director from 1986 to 1999, but before that, he took a job fresh out of Texas Tech as a designer for Robert A. Wilson Associates in Dallas. It was there that Stout met Robert’s wife, Laura Wilson, and their three boys, Andrew, Owen, and Luke, all of whom were still years away from movie stardom.

