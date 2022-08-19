ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California governor rejects legal drug injection sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought “a world of unintended consequences” by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. “The unlimited number...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Drought is affecting when Connecticut fall foliage will peak this year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s typically vibrant autumn foliage season may feel the effects of the summer drought, according to local experts. Due to Connecticut’s dry conditions this summer, the state’s tree canopy may undergo an earlier color change compared to last...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting filming of police

PHOENIX (AP) — A controversial Arizona law restricting how the public can film police faced its first legal challenge Tuesday with a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. The group's Arizona chapter, joined by several Arizona news organizations, filed a petition in U.S. District Court. They argue...
ARIZONA STATE
Duchess, Connecticut's own fast food chain, has been a family affair since 1956

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One day back in 1971, 16-year-old Edward Koleszar got a call from his brother, a short-order cook at the Duchess restaurant on Post Road in Fairfield. They were short handed and needed help, pronto. He showed up that day,...

