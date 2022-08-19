Read full article on original website
Related
trumbulltimes.com
State Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (opinion): We can tackle health insurance costs
Tackling public policy problems in earnest takes patience. In the case of tackling sky rocketing health insurance costs in Connecticut it takes extreme patience, laser-like focus, resolute dedication, and loving care, much like what is required of a surgeon doing brain surgery on a baby in utero. We expect surgeons...
trumbulltimes.com
California governor rejects legal drug injection sites
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought “a world of unintended consequences” by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. “The unlimited number...
trumbulltimes.com
Drought is affecting when Connecticut fall foliage will peak this year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s typically vibrant autumn foliage season may feel the effects of the summer drought, according to local experts. Due to Connecticut’s dry conditions this summer, the state’s tree canopy may undergo an earlier color change compared to last...
trumbulltimes.com
Future of new electric bus purchases in CT unclear as Republicans call for moratorium following fire
Connecticut transportation officials have yet to make any decisions on whether to purchase additional electric buses following a fire that destroyed one of CTtransit’s bus last month, which officials say was the first of its kind involving a battery-powered bus in Connecticut. Meanwhile, some Republicans are pointing to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting filming of police
PHOENIX (AP) — A controversial Arizona law restricting how the public can film police faced its first legal challenge Tuesday with a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. The group's Arizona chapter, joined by several Arizona news organizations, filed a petition in U.S. District Court. They argue...
trumbulltimes.com
Duchess, Connecticut's own fast food chain, has been a family affair since 1956
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One day back in 1971, 16-year-old Edward Koleszar got a call from his brother, a short-order cook at the Duchess restaurant on Post Road in Fairfield. They were short handed and needed help, pronto. He showed up that day,...
Comments / 1