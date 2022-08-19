ABC has ordered a new series titled The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia, based on the 2019 Korean drama My Fellow Citizens!. On August 22, Variety reported that ABC has picked up the series for a full season, which is now set for a 2023 premiere, after it was originally ordered to pilot this year. The Company You Keep is set to star This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia, alongside Catherine Haena Kim.

