NME

Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ reimagined as an “emo anthem”

Metallica’s iconic hit ‘Master Of Puppets’ has been reimagined as an “emo anthem” in a new YouTube video – check it out below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
MUSIC
NME

Korean series ‘My Fellow Citizens!’ getting adaptation, ‘The Company You Keep’ starring Milo Ventimiglia

ABC has ordered a new series titled The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia, based on the 2019 Korean drama My Fellow Citizens!. On August 22, Variety reported that ABC has picked up the series for a full season, which is now set for a 2023 premiere, after it was originally ordered to pilot this year. The Company You Keep is set to star This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia, alongside Catherine Haena Kim.
WORLD
NME

Danny Elfman announces two greatest hits shows for Halloween

Danny Elfman has confirmed two career retrospective shows, set to take place this October at The Hollywood Bowl – get tickets here. Titled ‘Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!’, the shows will see Elfman perform songs from across his back catalogue. Announcing...
CELEBRITIES
NME

GOT7’s JAY B drops new single ‘Rocking Chair’ alongside pensive music video

GOT7 leader and soloist JAY B has unveiled a new digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, marking his first release since leaving previous label H1GHR MUSIC. On August 23, the idol dropped his first digital single, titled ‘Rocking Chair’, under his new label, CDNZA Records. Its pensive music video visual follows JAY B as he wakes up in a dark bedroom, before moving to a study where he puts on a cassette tape and falls deep in thought.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Danny Brown’s first solo single in three years, ‘Winter’

Danny Brown has shared his first solo single in three years – listen to ‘Winter’ below. As Consequence Of Sound notes, the Detroit-born rapper and comedian premiered the track during the latest episode of the Your Mom’s House podcast last Wednesday (August 17). Later, he quietly...
MUSIC
NME

‘Enola Holmes 2’: get a first look at Millie Bobby Brown in new sequel

A first look at Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in the forthcoming Enola Holmes sequel has been shared. The show debuted on Netflix in 2020, with Brown playing the titular role alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. Both reprise their roles in the forthcoming sequel, which is set to...
MOVIES
NME

VIXX’s Leo returns with melancholic ‘Losing Game’ music video and new mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’

VIXX vocalist and soloist Leo has made a comeback with his third mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’, led by the single ‘Losing Game’. In the new visual, the idol appears to chase a woman through a luxurious mansion. However, it soon becomes apparent that he is ruminating on memories made with a past lover, retracing her steps while wandering the mansion alone.
MUSIC
NME

Willow Kayne on new single ‘Rat Race’: “It’s a diary entry tune”

Willow Kayne has discussed her new single ‘Rat Race’, telling NME the track is a “diary entry tune”. Speaking backstage at All Points East festival, the Bristol-born singer-songwriter explained that the track, out today (August 22), is part of a new project. “This next project is...
MUSIC
NME

‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ trailer shows Scarlet Witch in action

Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis has showcased the character of Scarlet Witch in a new five-minute video showcase. A new video was released yesterday (August 20) illustrating what players can do with Scarlet Witch in the XCOM developer’s upcoming superhero strategy game. The magic wielder relies heavily on...
VIDEO GAMES

