Read full article on original website
Related
DJs Are Sharing Songs That They Think Are Overplayed And Annoying, And I Guarantee You Know All Of Them
I think "I Gotta Feeling" has been played at every prom and wedding since it came out in 2009.
NME
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ reimagined as an “emo anthem”
Metallica’s iconic hit ‘Master Of Puppets’ has been reimagined as an “emo anthem” in a new YouTube video – check it out below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
NME
Korean series ‘My Fellow Citizens!’ getting adaptation, ‘The Company You Keep’ starring Milo Ventimiglia
ABC has ordered a new series titled The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia, based on the 2019 Korean drama My Fellow Citizens!. On August 22, Variety reported that ABC has picked up the series for a full season, which is now set for a 2023 premiere, after it was originally ordered to pilot this year. The Company You Keep is set to star This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia, alongside Catherine Haena Kim.
The Traumatic Birthing Scene In "House Of The Dragon" Held A Deeper Meaning For Women And The Power Of Choice
The premiere episode of House of the Dragon explored the different struggles women and men face, as well as the woman's right to choose, all in a devastating birthing scene.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Danny Elfman announces two greatest hits shows for Halloween
Danny Elfman has confirmed two career retrospective shows, set to take place this October at The Hollywood Bowl – get tickets here. Titled ‘Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!’, the shows will see Elfman perform songs from across his back catalogue. Announcing...
NME
Listen to a snippet of Elton John and Britney Spears’ new collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’
Elton John and Britney Spears have shared a snippet of their upcoming collaboration, ‘Hold Me Closer’. Get a taste of the new track below. The collaboration was confirmed earlier this month and followed multiple claims that the pair were “secretly recording” a new version of John’s 1972 single ‘Tiny Dancer’. The single is available to pre-save here.
NME
Demi Lovato discusses “survivor’s guilt” after overdose because of Mac Miller’s death
Demi Lovato has discussed how they felt “survivor’s guilt” after their overdose because of Mac Miller‘s death. Lovato suffered an opioid overdose in 2018, telling reporters afterwards that the incident left her with brain damage. Last year, the singer discussed her survivor’s guilt with regards to...
NME
GOT7’s JAY B drops new single ‘Rocking Chair’ alongside pensive music video
GOT7 leader and soloist JAY B has unveiled a new digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, marking his first release since leaving previous label H1GHR MUSIC. On August 23, the idol dropped his first digital single, titled ‘Rocking Chair’, under his new label, CDNZA Records. Its pensive music video visual follows JAY B as he wakes up in a dark bedroom, before moving to a study where he puts on a cassette tape and falls deep in thought.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
How Queen inspired the ‘Ogre Battle’ tactical RPG series and a spin-off prog-rock album
Hey! Listen is a twice-monthly column unearthing obscure video game music and trivia. Today’s column explores Ogre Battles – a role-playing game (RPG) that made no secret of its love of Queen. What does a tactical RPG series first released on the SNES in 1993 and one of...
NME
Watch Coldplay perform Kate Bush and ABBA covers with Alan Partridge and Jacob Collier
For the penultimate date of their six-show Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay performed their nightly duology of covers with the unique trio of Steve Coogan (in character as Alan Partridge), Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence. As all shows on the run have been thus far, Coldplay’s show on Saturday (August 20)...
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ star on more central role of women after ‘Game Of Thrones’: “It wasn’t an accident”
House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has spoken about the more central role of women in the new Game Of Thrones spin-off. The star, who is non-binary, plays the role of female Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the new prequel show, and spoke to NME about the series. When...
NME
Listen to Danny Brown’s first solo single in three years, ‘Winter’
Danny Brown has shared his first solo single in three years – listen to ‘Winter’ below. As Consequence Of Sound notes, the Detroit-born rapper and comedian premiered the track during the latest episode of the Your Mom’s House podcast last Wednesday (August 17). Later, he quietly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Sparta announce self-titled album, share ‘Mind Over Matter’ and ‘Spiders’
Sparta have announced details of their self-titled new album and shared two songs from it – listen to ‘Mind Over Matter’ and ‘Spiders’ below. The Texas duo, led by former At The Drive-In guitarist Jim Ward, will follow up 2020’s ‘Trust The River’ LP on October 14 via Dine Alone.
NME
Sleep announce remastered ‘Dopesmoker’ vinyl with actual cannabis pressed into it
Sleep have announced the fourth iteration of their legendary third album, ‘Dopesmoker’, teaming up with Jack White’s Third Man Records for a new mix and vinyl release that features actual cannabis pressed into it. Third Man’s new version of ‘Dopesmoker’ – the first to be mastered from...
NME
Röyksopp announce ‘Profound Mysteries III’ to complete three-part project
Röyksopp have announced the third and final album in their ‘Profound Mysteries’ series – ‘Profound Mysteries III’ will come out in November. The project began in late April with ‘Profound Mysteries‘, before a second album of the same name was shared last week (August 19).
NME
‘Enola Holmes 2’: get a first look at Millie Bobby Brown in new sequel
A first look at Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in the forthcoming Enola Holmes sequel has been shared. The show debuted on Netflix in 2020, with Brown playing the titular role alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. Both reprise their roles in the forthcoming sequel, which is set to...
NME
VIXX’s Leo returns with melancholic ‘Losing Game’ music video and new mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’
VIXX vocalist and soloist Leo has made a comeback with his third mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’, led by the single ‘Losing Game’. In the new visual, the idol appears to chase a woman through a luxurious mansion. However, it soon becomes apparent that he is ruminating on memories made with a past lover, retracing her steps while wandering the mansion alone.
NME
Willow Kayne on new single ‘Rat Race’: “It’s a diary entry tune”
Willow Kayne has discussed her new single ‘Rat Race’, telling NME the track is a “diary entry tune”. Speaking backstage at All Points East festival, the Bristol-born singer-songwriter explained that the track, out today (August 22), is part of a new project. “This next project is...
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ trailer shows Scarlet Witch in action
Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis has showcased the character of Scarlet Witch in a new five-minute video showcase. A new video was released yesterday (August 20) illustrating what players can do with Scarlet Witch in the XCOM developer’s upcoming superhero strategy game. The magic wielder relies heavily on...
NME
Daniel Kaluuya says his ‘Black Panther’ exit is “what’s best for the story”
Daniel Kaluuya has called his departure from the Black Panther franchise “what’s best for the story”. The actor confirmed last month he would not be reprising his role from the first Marvel film due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s Nope. Kaluuya had played W’Kabi in...
Comments / 0