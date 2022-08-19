ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'That Player Is Not Right for Liverpool' - John Barnes Thoughts on Matheus Nunes to Wolves

 4 days ago

Rumoured Liverpool target Matheus Nunes was officially unveiled as a Wolverhampton Wanderers player this week, putting an end to months of speculation linking the former Sporting midfielder with a move to Merseyside, Liverpool legend John Barnes believes the player was never in the plans of Jurgen Klopp.

Nunes signed for Wolves for a reported £42.2million becoming the club's record transfer fee in the process, Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda told SkySports that the midfielder 'Is one of the best midfielders nowadays in football.'

The midfielder played 50 times for Sporting last season, scoring four goals and racking up five assists in the process, It has been reported that Wolves feel they may only be able to hold onto the midfielder for one season before a club like Liverpool make a move for the Portuguese international.

Speaking exclusively to BonusCode Bets , Liverpool legend Barnes believes the club was never in for the midfielder, or else he would of made the move to Merseyside “No. Because of course, if Liverpool are interested in them, why would they go somewhere else?

“That means if that is the right thing for them to do, that player is not right for Liverpool. They’d rather go for someone else. So, you don’t miss out on players.”

