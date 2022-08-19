Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data
Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This Mega-Tech Stock While It's Down 39%
Pay no heed to short-term hurdles. The latest tech sell-off has granted investors several outstanding buying opportunities.
What Cramer is watching Monday — stocks slump, meme stocks unwind, health data firm bid way up
Why does Wall Street go down as much as Europe when there is no reason for us to do so? Dow futures down more than 300 points, or roughly 1%. S&P 500 futures off about 1.2%. Nasdaq futures down around 1.5%. These moves follow last week's decline in the major stock benchmarks as bonds yields spiked higher. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed around 2.98% in Monday's trading. The S&P 500's weekly drop broke four straight weeks to the upside. I think three things need to happen to put the Federal Reserve on a slower course to raising interest rates.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk
Elon Musk does not like investors and financiers to bet on Tesla's stock-market collapse. Last May, the richest man in the world attacked Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest man in the world, because the Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder had a short position of $500 million against Tesla (TSLA) . Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Surprise: Warren Buffett Dumps 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Huge Dividends
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway surprisingly have unloaded four top blue chip stocks, three of which pay massive dividends. Patient investors who like dividends may do well with Verizon and these other fallen Buffett angels.
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
Stocks Are Starting To Look Like A Trap
If you’ve been invested in U.S. equities over the past two months, congratulations! Since the mid-June low, the S&P 500 is up more than 15%. If you had your money invested in small-caps, growth, high beta or tech, you might have earned around 20%. After a long and arduous first half of 2022, it was a welcome relief rally for investors.
Zoom Stock Falls 8% on Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts
The videoconferencing specialist's second-quarter key metrics indicate that it's still having solid success growing its enterprise business.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: AMC, Signify Health, Netflix and more
AMC — Shares of the theater chain dropped nearly 42% as investors weighed the company's new preferred share class and news that rival Cineworld was considering bankruptcy. AMC's new APE units were trading at roughly $7.50 per share, offsetting the large losses for the common stock. Bed Bath &...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters & more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Nordstrom — Shares of the department store tumbled more than 12% in extended trading after the company slashed its financial forecast for the full year. Nordstrom said it faces a glut of inventory that it must discount to move off shelves. The company did report fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales ahead of analysts' estimates.
Why Intuit Stock Is Surging After Hours: 'We're More Confident Than Ever'
Intuit Inc INTU shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Intuit said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 98 cents per share.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Zoom, Palo Alto Networks, Macy's and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Zoom tumbled 11.5% in the premarket after the videoconferencing company cut its full-year forecast. Zoom reported better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter, but revenue fell short of forecasts. Zoom's CFO said the company is having some difficulty attracting new, paying subscribers, although he added that enterprise sales are strong.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: GM dividend update, Bed Bath & Beyond craters, futures slide
Coverage for this event has ended. An Atlanta-area jury has ordered Ford Motor to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages in connection with the 2014 death of a Georgia couple, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The wrongful death verdict is the largest in state history, and unanimous, the report said. The...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weekly Gains Dwarfed By This Soon-To-Be Rebranded Token
EOS (EOS) +13.8% $22.89 On April 29, 2018 -93.3%. Chiliz (CHZ) +7.65% $0.89 On March 13, 2021 -78.7%. The EOS Network Foundation announced recently that it had combined resources with partners such as Wax and UX Network to form a “coalition of blockchains.”. EOS will go through a rebranding...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Nordstrom Shares Tumble After Q2 Results, FY22 Outlook Cut
Nordstrom, Inc. JWN reported second-quarter sales growth of 12% year-over-year to $4.09 billion, beating the consensus of $3.95 billion. GMV increased 12.2Y Y/Y; Nordstrom banner net sales increased 14.7%, and GMV increased 14.9% Y/Y. Digital sales increased 6.3% Y/Y, and Digital sales represented 38% of total sales in Q2. Adjusted...
Verizon Communications Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Verizon Communications VZ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
