Coeur d'Alene Press
Wood receives NIC trustee emeritus status
Former North Idaho College Trustee Christie Wood was granted trustee emeritus status by a 3-2 vote Monday during a long and contentious meeting of the NIC board. Vice Chair John Goedde made the motion, which was seconded by Secretary/Treasurer Pete Broschet. Board Chair David Wold also voted in favor. "I...
Coeur d'Alene Press
That'll do pig, that'll do: 4-H critters get plenty of attention at the North Idaho State Fair
COEUR d’ALENE — At just 7 months old, Gerald already weighs 270 pounds. “He's kind of crazy sometimes,” said Maddie Andres with the Ramsey Raiders 4-H Club. “And actually, this is my alternate because my other pig got hurt. But yeah, he's always been a little spunky.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A Public Schools: Eye on COVID spending
Coeur d'Alene public schools' proposed school plant facilities levy going before voters Aug. 30 has prompted some community members to ask: What happened to the millions of dollars the school district received as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic?. The Coeur d'Alene School District received $26.57 million in federal COVID-19...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Milestone Announcements
Jean and David Hudlet are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married in 1962. Tyler Luke Ledford was born at 6:52 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022, at Kootenai Health to Joy Suzanne and Troy Joshua Ledford of Post Falls. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Siblings are James, 4, and Talea Joy, 2. Talea was born at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at Kootenai Health. She was 7 pounds 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jill and Tony Ledford, and Martha and Michael McKibbin. Great-grandparents are Jeannine and Kirk Crum, and Peggy and Cliff Ledford.
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
'We go where we are needed' | New documents reveal Patriot Front's plans to riot during downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — New court documents shed light on just how much planning went into a white nationalist group's plan to riot at a downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event in June. 31 members of the hate group Patriot Front were arrested in June after they were found hiding...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington attorney general seeks to halt expansion of gas pipeline
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses. According to a public notice from...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Possible crackdown on short-term rentals
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene is considering stronger laws to better regulate the rise in short-term rentals, including civil penalties, and the city may hire a company to enforce those laws. The General Services/Public Works Committee will take up the matter at its noon...
Coeur d'Alene Press
James Courtney O’Neill, 80
James Courtney O’Neill passed away peacefully at home in Dalton Gardens on Aug. 11, 2022. Born on Aug. 30, 1941, in Great Falls, Mont., and at age 18 left Montana to work for ATCO. He traveled extensively, building modular housing for temporary work camps for various entities, including the U.S. Military in Vietnam. After which, the company awarded him an airline ticket to visit places around the world he would have otherwise only dreamed of seeing.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Short-term rentals on the rise
COEUR d'ALENE — Jim Volke has had four neighbors in 22 years at his Cherry Hill home. Good folks, all. The fifth who arrived last summer, not so much. The home became a short-term rental. It was quiet at first, but then, it got busier. And louder. One bachelorette...
NBC Washington
Washington State School Shooter Sentenced to 40 Years
A man who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison. Caleb Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of the 2017 shootings, pleaded...
City Council to vote on emergency ordinance regarding siting essential City facilities
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council will be voting on an emergency ordinance regarding the process and criteria for siting Essential City Facilities within Spokane. Essential City Facilities are defined as “police precincts or offices, fire stations, utility facilities, community centers and libraries.” The ordinance references public input on the location of Essential City Facilities, with the Council looking to collaborate and work with neighborhoods “to ensure that neighborhoods obtain all the benefits of essential city facilities while mitigating the detrimental impacts of those facilities,” according to the Spokane City Council Agenda.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Elsie Belle Coulter, 99
Elsie Belle (Bangle) Coulter, 99 years young, a 68-year resident of Coeur d’Alene passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Guardian Angel Care Facility. She was born July 1, 1923, in San Bernardino, Calif. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Coulter and her parents, Robert Miller Bangle and Bessie Belle (Dunsmoor) Bangle of Southern California.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Leonard Ray Hodge, 79
Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA, where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married Nov. 11, 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in Sandpoint,...
KHQ Right Now
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Carolyn “Carrie” Simpson, 71
Life began July 20, 1950, for longtime Post Falls resident Carolyn “Carrie” Simpson. She was born in the Silver Valley in Wallace, raised in Harrison and moved to Post Falls in 1973. She was a sister to three brothers and three sisters. Along the path of life, she...
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Chip Shots Aug. 23, 2022
FLIGHT 1 — Low gross: Diane Turner 49. Low net: Su Carpenter 34. FLIGHT 2 — Low gross: Lonna DeVol 56 (card-off). Low net: Diane Lawson 35. FLIGHT 3 — Low gross: Sue Lee 58. Low net: Kathy Wigen 37. FLIGHT 4 — Low gross: Marilee Norris-Wales...
