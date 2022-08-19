Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Hallelujah! Invocation prayers answered
Coeur d’Alene City Council broke up a little spiritual monopoly. On Tuesday night, the Council unanimously voted to employ a lottery system that welcomes members of any faith group to deliver the opening prayer at each City Council meeting. For years, a group of evangelical churches known as the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
'We go where we are needed' | New documents reveal Patriot Front's plans to riot during downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — New court documents shed light on just how much planning went into a white nationalist group's plan to riot at a downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event in June. 31 members of the hate group Patriot Front were arrested in June after they were found hiding...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Leonard Ray Hodge, 79
Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA, where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married Nov. 11, 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in Sandpoint,...
Unity in the Community celebration brings countries around the world together in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The largest multicultural event in Spokane returned to Riverfront Park. The Unity in the Community event featured a lot of booths from different parts of the world, including Sweden, the Philippines and Guatemala. Children had the chance to pick up passports where they can fill out...
KREM
Fun entertainment is back at the North Idaho State Fair this weekend
The North Idaho State Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 at the fair and $8 online.
Coeur d'Alene Press
That'll do pig, that'll do: 4-H critters get plenty of attention at the North Idaho State Fair
COEUR d’ALENE — At just 7 months old, Gerald already weighs 270 pounds. “He's kind of crazy sometimes,” said Maddie Andres with the Ramsey Raiders 4-H Club. “And actually, this is my alternate because my other pig got hurt. But yeah, he's always been a little spunky.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Wood receives NIC trustee emeritus status
Former North Idaho College Trustee Christie Wood was granted trustee emeritus status by a 3-2 vote Monday during a long and contentious meeting of the NIC board. Vice Chair John Goedde made the motion, which was seconded by Secretary/Treasurer Pete Broschet. Board Chair David Wold also voted in favor. "I...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Milestone Announcements
Jean and David Hudlet are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married in 1962. Tyler Luke Ledford was born at 6:52 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022, at Kootenai Health to Joy Suzanne and Troy Joshua Ledford of Post Falls. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Siblings are James, 4, and Talea Joy, 2. Talea was born at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at Kootenai Health. She was 7 pounds 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jill and Tony Ledford, and Martha and Michael McKibbin. Great-grandparents are Jeannine and Kirk Crum, and Peggy and Cliff Ledford.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Elsie Belle Coulter, 99
Elsie Belle (Bangle) Coulter, 99 years young, a 68-year resident of Coeur d’Alene passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Guardian Angel Care Facility. She was born July 1, 1923, in San Bernardino, Calif. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Coulter and her parents, Robert Miller Bangle and Bessie Belle (Dunsmoor) Bangle of Southern California.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Carolyn “Carrie” Simpson, 71
Life began July 20, 1950, for longtime Post Falls resident Carolyn “Carrie” Simpson. She was born in the Silver Valley in Wallace, raised in Harrison and moved to Post Falls in 1973. She was a sister to three brothers and three sisters. Along the path of life, she...
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
KHQ Right Now
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dawn Mare Wright Ekness, 62
Dawn passed away on Aug. 7, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She grew up in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, attended Coeur d'Alene High School and then graduated from the University of Idaho with a master's degree in music. She devoted her life teaching music to thousands of students and...
South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover
SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
City Council to vote on emergency ordinance regarding siting essential City facilities
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council will be voting on an emergency ordinance regarding the process and criteria for siting Essential City Facilities within Spokane. Essential City Facilities are defined as “police precincts or offices, fire stations, utility facilities, community centers and libraries.” The ordinance references public input on the location of Essential City Facilities, with the Council looking to collaborate and work with neighborhoods “to ensure that neighborhoods obtain all the benefits of essential city facilities while mitigating the detrimental impacts of those facilities,” according to the Spokane City Council Agenda.
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live
(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years
Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison.
