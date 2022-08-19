ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

EDITORIAL: Hallelujah! Invocation prayers answered

Coeur d’Alene City Council broke up a little spiritual monopoly. On Tuesday night, the Council unanimously voted to employ a lottery system that welcomes members of any faith group to deliver the opening prayer at each City Council meeting. For years, a group of evangelical churches known as the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court

COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Leonard Ray Hodge, 79

Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA, where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married Nov. 11, 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in Sandpoint,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Idaho Society
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Wood receives NIC trustee emeritus status

Former North Idaho College Trustee Christie Wood was granted trustee emeritus status by a 3-2 vote Monday during a long and contentious meeting of the NIC board. Vice Chair John Goedde made the motion, which was seconded by Secretary/Treasurer Pete Broschet. Board Chair David Wold also voted in favor. "I...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Jean and David Hudlet are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married in 1962. Tyler Luke Ledford was born at 6:52 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022, at Kootenai Health to Joy Suzanne and Troy Joshua Ledford of Post Falls. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Siblings are James, 4, and Talea Joy, 2. Talea was born at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at Kootenai Health. She was 7 pounds 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jill and Tony Ledford, and Martha and Michael McKibbin. Great-grandparents are Jeannine and Kirk Crum, and Peggy and Cliff Ledford.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Elsie Belle Coulter, 99

Elsie Belle (Bangle) Coulter, 99 years young, a 68-year resident of Coeur d’Alene passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Guardian Angel Care Facility. She was born July 1, 1923, in San Bernardino, Calif. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Coulter and her parents, Robert Miller Bangle and Bessie Belle (Dunsmoor) Bangle of Southern California.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Carolyn “Carrie” Simpson, 71

Life began July 20, 1950, for longtime Post Falls resident Carolyn “Carrie” Simpson. She was born in the Silver Valley in Wallace, raised in Harrison and moved to Post Falls in 1973. She was a sister to three brothers and three sisters. Along the path of life, she...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
Idaho State Journal

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dawn Mare Wright Ekness, 62

Dawn passed away on Aug. 7, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She grew up in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, attended Coeur d'Alene High School and then graduated from the University of Idaho with a master's degree in music. She devoted her life teaching music to thousands of students and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover

SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City Council to vote on emergency ordinance regarding siting essential City facilities

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council will be voting on an emergency ordinance regarding the process and criteria for siting Essential City Facilities within Spokane. Essential City Facilities are defined as “police precincts or offices, fire stations, utility facilities, community centers and libraries.” The ordinance references public input on the location of Essential City Facilities, with the Council looking to collaborate and work with neighborhoods “to ensure that neighborhoods obtain all the benefits of essential city facilities while mitigating the detrimental impacts of those facilities,” according to the Spokane City Council Agenda.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live

(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
SPOKANE, WA

