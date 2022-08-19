ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin Ally Rebrands Starbucks Stores In Russia As 'Stars Coffee,' Frappuccinos Become 'Frappuccitos'

Months after multinational coffee chain Starbucks Corporation SBUX announced the closing of operations in Russia, its restaurants were reopened by a restaurateur and rapper duo under the brand name 'Stars Coffee.'

What Happened: A pro-Putin rapper Timati and restaurateur Anton Pinskiy reopened the shut stores with new branding after acquiring the rights to the chain in Russia, The Guardian reported.

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Starbucks, in May, decided to shut down business in Russia after operating in the country for 15 years. It came as the second major exit of a global American brand after McDonald's MCD also closed operations in early May.

The duo also attended the opening of the first 130 cafes previously owned by Starbucks.

The publication noted that the new owners, during the opening in central Moscow, also revealed the chain's new logo, which is fairly similar to Starbucks but replaces the iconic siren with a woman wearing the traditional Russian kokoshnik headdress.

An email sent to Starbucks by Benzinga seeking comments didn't elicit any response at the time of publishing the story.

According to ​​Russian outlet RBK, the menu items like "frappuccitos" replaced Starbucks' "frappuccinos."

Timati has been a vocal supporter of the Russian president Vladimir Putin and a self-described friend of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov.The development came two months after more than a dozen former McDonald's restaurants were reopened in Russia by businessman Alexander Govor, who rebranded the outlets as Vkusno-i tochka, which translates as "Tasty, and that's it."

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Daily Mail

Huge tank losses are blamed on 'inept' Russian top brass as MoD mocks 'poor' efforts of Vladimir Putin's troops in Ukraine

Britain yesterday mocked ‘the poor performance’ of Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine, blaming the country’s top brass for their ineptitude and lack of discipline. A daily intelligence report by the Ministry of Defence said Moscow had lost a large number of battle tanks because they were not equipped with explosive reactive armour technology – or ERA.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia

Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
MILITARY
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
DOPE Quick Reads

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
