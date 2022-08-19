ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

At safety, a competition brews

By Stephan Wiebe Sports staff
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276WXm_0hN7pojw00
August Frank/Daily NewsWashington State defensive Back Sam Lockett III (37) runs the ball after an interception during Washington State’s spring game April 23 in Pullman. August Frank/Daily News

One goal for the Washington State defense in fall camp: 30 takeaways in 25 practice days.

The Cougars are at 16 takeaways this week at the halfway mark and are on pace to meet their goal if they can keep it up.

“Our coach, he looks for us to get 30 takeaways during this time and we’re at about 16 right now so we’re just looking to get to that 30 by the end of camp,” said junior Sam Lockett, who is in contention to start at strong safety. “It’s a big focal point.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Pullman, WA
Football
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
975
Followers
94
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy