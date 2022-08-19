At safety, a competition brews

August Frank/Daily NewsWashington State defensive Back Sam Lockett III (37) runs the ball after an interception during Washington State’s spring game April 23 in Pullman. August Frank/Daily News

One goal for the Washington State defense in fall camp: 30 takeaways in 25 practice days.

The Cougars are at 16 takeaways this week at the halfway mark and are on pace to meet their goal if they can keep it up.

“Our coach, he looks for us to get 30 takeaways during this time and we’re at about 16 right now so we’re just looking to get to that 30 by the end of camp,” said junior Sam Lockett, who is in contention to start at strong safety. “It’s a big focal point.”