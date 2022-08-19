Idaho freshmen making an immediate impact

Austin Johnson/Daily NewsUniversity of Idaho quarterbacks Jack Layne, left, and Gevani McCoy, right, work on passing drills April 3 during practice at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow. Austin Johnson/Daily News

As soon as Jason Eck was announced as Idaho’s football coach, it was a guarantee the program would see fresh faces.

Two players making an impact, probably sooner than the coaching staff expected, are freshmen Jordan Dwyer and Jack Layne.

Dwyer was recruited out of Puyallup, Wash., where he was named as an all-state receiver. He quickly elevated himself near the top of the depth chart, often seeing time in four-receiver sets in the slot opposite Jermaine Jackson.