Report: Manchester City Decided Against Signing Casemiro This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett
 4 days ago

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Casemiro ahead of his move from Real Madrid, but the Brazilian could have been playing his football on the blue side of Manchester this summer.

Manchester City reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Real Madrid's Casemiro, amid rumours the Brazilian is joining Manchester United.

Manchester City reportedly had a chance to sign the defensive midfielder, but turned down the opportunity.

According to Transfer Checker, Manchester City turned down the opportunity to sign Real Madrid's Casemiro this summer. The club were alerted to the fact the player could possibly leave the Spanish club, but opted to turn down the opportunity.

Manchester City felt the players age and capabilities worked against him, and opted to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips instead due to his youth and passing range.

Casemiro would have been seen as a like for like replacement for the departing Fernandinho, but the club wanted to go in a different direction in terms of the profile of player to replace the Brazilian.

Manchester United are now closing in on the £58million signing of Casemiro, with personal terms agreed on a four-year deal. It is the first time Manchester United have signed an out and out defensive midfielder since Nemanja Matic in 2017.

Time will tell whether Manchester City made the right decision, but with Rodri being one of the best in the world in his position, Kalvin Phillips certainly made more sense than Casemiro.

Report: Barcelona Still Plan On Signing Bernardo Silva

From the beginning despite conflicting stories the only way Barcelona could get Bernardo Silva into the club was if Frenkie De Jong departed the club. There were different stories throughout the saga that suggested otherwise, but Barcelona would not be able to afford Bernardo Silva without that happening.
