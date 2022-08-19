Read full article on original website
Related
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
China flexes military muscles, then targets Taiwan's citrus fruits
For the last 18 years, Li Meng-han and his family have grown pomelos in a rural town near the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan.
Opinion: Some Russian and Chinese citizens are voting with their feet
Putin and Xi will continue to claim their systems are superior to democracy. But those who disagree with them at home, unable to speak out, will either keep quiet, keep their criticism to barely-audible whispers, or vote with their feet, writes Frida Ghitis.
North Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before declaring COVID victory
BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - North Korea imported more than 1 million facial masks and 15,000 pairs of rubber gloves from China in July, shortly before declaring victory over COVID-19, Chinese trade showed on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why a Chinese ship's arrival in Sri Lanka has caused alarm in India and the West
A Chinese survey ship docked this week at the Hambantota port, built with Chinese loans. Some worry the ship's arrival may signal the start of militarization of Chinese infrastructure in Sri Lanka.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Moderna to supply 12 million doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to Canada, the company said on Monday.
Popculture
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yangtze River waters reveal Buddhist statues
Plunging water levels of the Yangtze River have revealed a submerged island in China's southwestern city of Chongqing and a trio of Buddhist statues on it that are believed to be 600 years old, state media Xinhua has reported.
Macron calls Putin over fears Russia is weaponising captured nuclear plant
Putin agrees to allow inspectors to travel to Zaporizhzhia plant, French president says, amid fears of radioactive accident if it is taken off grid
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
China to send troops to Russia for joint week-long military drills
Chinese troops will travel to Russia for large military exercises amid heightened tensions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The joint exercises in Russia’s far east, which will include India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries, are held every four years. But the week-long manoeuvres will be presented by Russia as a symbol of international support despite sanctions and other efforts to isolate the country due to its war with Ukraine.
Plane failed to descend as pilots reportedly fell asleep during flight
Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia on Monday, according to an Aviation Herald report.
The world's most alarming airplane landings
From cliffside runways to mountainous approaches, some of the most hazardous airplane landings are among the most beautiful.
CNET
New COVID Testing Guidelines for Home: How to Get an Accurate COVID Test Result
As the US enters the fall school season, rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 are back in the spotlight. But new guidance from public health agencies has left some Americans confused about how and when to best test for COVID at home. Spurred by the availability of free tests from...
‘Empire’ Actress’ Sodium Nitrite Suicide Is Part of a Disturbing Trend
A medical examiner report revealed this week that Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide in February from sodium nitrite poisoning—and she’s not alone. Her death is part of an alarming trend that’s left officials scrambling and family members of victims suing Amazon for selling the substance, a common food preservative that can have fatal consequences when ingested in large amounts.Pearlman was found dead in her car on Feb. 13, authorities said, after a five-day search for the actress, who appeared on TV shows like Chicago Justice and General Hospital. While family member’s alluded to her death as a suicide...
Woman believed to be mother of children found dead in suitcases is in South Korea, say Seoul police
A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, a Seoul police official told CNN on Monday.
'Nuclear winter' from a US-Russia conflict would wipe out 63% of the world's population
More than 5 billion people — roughly 63% of the world's current population — would die of famine in the aftermath of a full-scale nuclear war between the United States, Russia and their allies, a new study has revealed. According to the researchers, the conflict would create widespread...
China plans to use chemicals to generate rain to protect its grain harvest
The hottest, driest summer since the government began recording rainfall and temperature 61 years ago has wilted crops and left reservoirs at half their normal water level.
CNBC
Zelenskyy warns world is on 'verge of nuclear disaster'; More explosions reported at Russian military sites
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to attend the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, this November, according to Reuters. Officials from numerous countries and institutions continue...
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 3