jackie mcbride
4d ago

The teen surrounded and then shot. Now paralyzed because of what the police lied and said he thought was a gun. Prison for this coward.

Anubus
4d ago

Cop should be in jail for a clear unjustified shooting…….and sue him and the city for $300 million dollars and deal with the police union…..

jesse
3d ago

Ok so why was he running? Put your selfs in that situation !Boy running from a stolen car-Boy raises his arms with self phone in hand What would you do? It’s unfortunate but this would not happen if boy never ran . Or boy not in stolen car !

