Kiely Rodni: Divers reveal Truckee police told them not to bother searching water where they found body

A team of divers who claim to have recovered the body and car of missing Californian teen Kiely Rodni say police told them not to bother looking in the area where they made the discovery. On Sunday, the diving group Adventures With Purpose - which had been invited by police to join the search - said it had found an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater at Prosser Creek Reservoir, near to where the 16-year-old was last known to be.In a press briefing on Monday about the discovery, the group added that the car was found just 55 feet...
Meet The Hammer-Headed Bat, The African Megabat That’s Been Dubbed One Of The World’s Ugliest Creatures

The hammer-headed bat is the largest bat species found in Africa. But while it may look like a carnivore, it only eats fruit. Throughout Equatorial Africa, the Hypsignathus monstrosus — better known as the hammer-headed bat — dominates the night sky with its monstrous wingspan and its pestilently loud noises. As one of the largest bats in the world, one would think that it would be a threat to humankind, especially since it cuts such an imposing figure.
Your Friends Won't Believe You Got These 35 Finds On Amazon

Amazon is chock-full of good finds, be it fashion or homeware, that your friends won't believe you had shipped via Prime to your front door. Whether you're looking for affordable dupes of high-end items or just the next trendy item from TikTok, you can get it at Amazon. We've rounded up our top picks of finds we think people would be surprised to find out you bought from the major retailer. Whether it's a matching set for a go to night out outfit or a set of colorful wine glasses, this list is full of lots of finds varying amongst budgets and styles.
Vishwesh Bhatt's Mouthwatering Indian-Style Grilled Pork With Tandoori Spices

This easy recipe, from the new cookbook I Am From Here by Vishwesh Bhatt, infuses pork with the succulent flavors of tandoori chicken. “Lean pork tenderloins benefit from a yogurt marinade, just like chicken breasts do,” says Bhatt, executive chef of Snackbar in Oxford, Mississippi. “This is an excellent main dish for a dinner party, and the leftovers make great sandwiches. You can scale it up for a larger party or down to just one tenderloin for a couple.”
Amazon shoppers swear this mop is 'way better than the Swiffer' — and it's 60% off 'til midnight

Mopping your floors is never going to be as fun as...pretty much anything else you can be doing with your time. But, when you have to mop, you want to at least make sure you do it well — and using a subpar mop just won't do the trick. Got a mop that's pretty meh? Just a heads up: Amazon has slashed the price of its super-popular Turbo Microfiber Mop for today only. You'll save $30 off this powerhouse wet-dry mop with the on-page coupon, and you'll get cleaner floors in the process.
Fried bologna fills bill for discriminating shopper

We received an interesting e-mail recently from a reader who claims to be something of an epicurean when it comes to preparing food on a narrow budget. The missive from a fellow by the name of Mason reads in part:. I have enjoyed reading your columns on food, and I...
Keep spirits high in the Peak District with cake balls

It says something when you plan your family holidays to coincide with locations of great chocolate shops. So it was that we found ourselves in the Peak District, all magnificent green and drizzle while the rest of the country baked. When I told my children we were going to Misco’s in Leek – purveyors of the legendary cake balls (from £5.50 for two) – there were no complaints. The (flourless) cake balls were still being dipped when we arrived, so we wandered round Leek while we waited and got chatting to a woman in a shop who had never had a Misco’s cake ball even though she was right across the street.
Eggplant recipes

Try to visualize an eggplant. If you've ever given it more than a fleeting thought, you've probably been left wondering how in the world this specific nightshade came to have such an odd name. It turns out that there are other types of the plant, including one that is entirely white and it's more well-known counterpart, the purple one. The plant's unripe appearance, which is completely white and spherical, makes it resemble an egg, hence the name. The word "eggplant" was first used in the English language during the British occupation of India, where white fruits in the shape of eggs were...
Cut Your Air Fryer Clean-Up Time In Half With This Dishwasher-Safe Insert

Crispy buffalo cauliflower, flavorful chicken thighs, and crunchy french fries are achievable with less mess when you've got an air fryer in your kitchen. Not only does this popular appliance offer an easy alternative to deep frying and slash cooking time in half, but it also eliminates the need to fidget with a hot oven or an open flame. The one downside is that cleaning your air fryer basket can require a bit of elbow grease. This silicone air fryer insert from Amazon can help you cut down on cleaning time, and you can get it for as little as $7 apiece.
