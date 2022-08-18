Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
KWCH.com
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed a water main break Sunday near East Douglas Avenue and North Rock Road blocked off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock Road was shut down and drivers were directed to avoid the area.
A new kind of housing option likely is coming near 21st and Webb Road
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
KWCH.com
Semi driver killed in head-on collision on US-54; other crashes cause backups
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 10 a.m. A head-on collision involving two semis closed US-54 in Kingman County for most of the morning on Monday. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m., on US-54 about two miles west of Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2019 Peterbilt semi was eastbound...
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
kfdi.com
Kansas Is Going To Space and JJ Talks With One of the Guys Making It Happen
A few days ago, Ryan called into the show when I was talking about going to the moon and he made me aware that in Augusta is DJ Engineering, who have made parts on the Artemis rocket launching on 8.29 and making parts for future Artemis parts. Great story that is Kansas Proud!
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and dry for the near future
A cold front has cleared the Sunflower State, leaving a few isolated showers across southern Kansas this morning. Those across Oklahoma will have the bulk of today’s heavy rainfall, leaving most of us dry. A random shower or two will be possible this morning, especially along the Oklahoma/Kansas state...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Drying out and warming up as the weekend comes to a close
As the cold front that brought us yesterday’s shower continues to track south, rain chances will start to move out of the forecast along with it. This is causing storms to fire up in Southeast Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle this evening. A few spotty storms will stick around...
KWCH.com
Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
Buhler man dies in crash
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Buhler died in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Harvey County, 37-year-old Timothy Rutherford was driving a car westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Ave around 2 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line. He then hit an SUV […]
Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
Kansas Humane Society reunites dog with owner who suffered stroke
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) reunited a dog with her owner who had suffered a stroke. “I had a stroke and was away for a while, and my baby panicked and ran away trying to find me,” said Navy Veteran Robert Shelby. She left home on the […]
Arkansas City PD: Officer injured by knife in standoff
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff in Arkansas City on Saturday morning ended with a man in custody, Arkansas City police say. In a news release, the Arkansas City Police Department says at 5:18 a.m. on Aug. 20, officers were called to the 400 block of N. A St. to an 911 call. When […]
