Sumner County, KS

Emporia gazette.com

Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed a water main break Sunday near East Douglas Avenue and North Rock Road blocked off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock Road was shut down and drivers were directed to avoid the area.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Semi driver killed in head-on collision on US-54; other crashes cause backups

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 10 a.m. A head-on collision involving two semis closed US-54 in Kingman County for most of the morning on Monday. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m., on US-54 about two miles west of Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2019 Peterbilt semi was eastbound...
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and dry for the near future

A cold front has cleared the Sunflower State, leaving a few isolated showers across southern Kansas this morning. Those across Oklahoma will have the bulk of today’s heavy rainfall, leaving most of us dry. A random shower or two will be possible this morning, especially along the Oklahoma/Kansas state...
KWCH.com

Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Traffic
Politics
Hutch Post

Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Buhler man dies in crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Buhler died in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Harvey County, 37-year-old Timothy Rutherford was driving a car westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Ave around 2 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line. He then hit an SUV […]
BUHLER, KS
KSN News

Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
WICHITA, KS

