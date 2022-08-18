Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Taqueria Tex-Mex
A new truck has opened in West Wichita in front of J&D Wine and Liquor at 1337 N. Ridge Road. Taqueria Tex-Mex offers burritos, tacos, tortas, enchiladas and taquitos. They have different meats that cover everything, so anybody can find something they like chicken, lengua, al pastor, tripas, adovada, barbacoa, carnitas and more.
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
tornadopix.com
What to expect at Maple Street Pizza
Something New opens Monday, August 22nd, at the former Canai Space at 12111 West Maple. Maple Street Pizza Company It took over the space formerly occupied by Kanai and Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Specializing in 12-inch wood-fired pizza, they’re looking to add more local restaurants to the Maple and 119 area. We went over to give you a sneak peek of what to expect before they open to the public.
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
What to do this weekend in Wichita: Country shows and lots of other live music
Wichita will be filled with music this weekend and into next week.
A new kind of housing option likely is coming near 21st and Webb Road
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 19-21)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
kfdi.com
Kansas Is Going To Space and JJ Talks With One of the Guys Making It Happen
A few days ago, Ryan called into the show when I was talking about going to the moon and he made me aware that in Augusta is DJ Engineering, who have made parts on the Artemis rocket launching on 8.29 and making parts for future Artemis parts. Great story that is Kansas Proud!
Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal flowers from downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police need help stopping vandalism and theft along Douglas in downtown. Hundreds of planters’ line Douglas between Washington and Main and they are overflowing with flowers. "The people love it,” said Cindy Carnahan. “Everyone loves the flowers." Cindy Carnahan calls herself the...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and dry for the near future
A cold front has cleared the Sunflower State, leaving a few isolated showers across southern Kansas this morning. Those across Oklahoma will have the bulk of today’s heavy rainfall, leaving most of us dry. A random shower or two will be possible this morning, especially along the Oklahoma/Kansas state...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Trending toward average for this time of year
Watch for a few spotty showers and storms early Saturday morning across far southern Kansas. We will keep the slim chance for the activity to linger through midday, but no reason to cancel those outdoor plans. This activity will be more miss than hit. Those to the north will see a mix of sun and clouds.
Augusta business playing role in NASA’s next trip to the moon
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The space race is on, and a Kansas business is lending a helping hand. D-J Engineering in Augusta is playing a role in NASA’s next trip to the moon with Artemis 1. “It’s the largest rocket ever. It’s the beginning of going back to the moon after a half-century, and instead, […]
KWCH.com
Toddler drowns in pool at east Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A child drowned at a home in east Wichita on Friday. Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1900 block of Siefkin, near 21st and Woodlawn, shortly before 2 p.m. Lt. Dale Mattern, with the Wichita Police Department, said the 2-3-year-old child had made...
Sedgwick County recount vote rescheduled
After a one day delay, Sedgwick County will complete a recount canvass this afternoon at 4 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse in downtown Wichita. Recounts from the Aug. 2 election have changed just 35 votes.
Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
