wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Taqueria Tex-Mex

A new truck has opened in West Wichita in front of J&D Wine and Liquor at 1337 N. Ridge Road. Taqueria Tex-Mex offers burritos, tacos, tortas, enchiladas and taquitos. They have different meats that cover everything, so anybody can find something they like chicken, lengua, al pastor, tripas, adovada, barbacoa, carnitas and more.
KSN News

Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
tornadopix.com

What to expect at Maple Street Pizza

Something New opens Monday, August 22nd, at the former Canai Space at 12111 West Maple. Maple Street Pizza Company It took over the space formerly occupied by Kanai and Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Specializing in 12-inch wood-fired pizza, they’re looking to add more local restaurants to the Maple and 119 area. We went over to give you a sneak peek of what to expect before they open to the public.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 19-21)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
kfdi.com

Kansas Is Going To Space and JJ Talks With One of the Guys Making It Happen

A few days ago, Ryan called into the show when I was talking about going to the moon and he made me aware that in Augusta is DJ Engineering, who have made parts on the Artemis rocket launching on 8.29 and making parts for future Artemis parts. Great story that is Kansas Proud!
KSN News

Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
KSN News

Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal flowers from downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police need help stopping vandalism and theft along Douglas in downtown. Hundreds of planters’ line Douglas between Washington and Main and they are overflowing with flowers. "The people love it,” said Cindy Carnahan. “Everyone loves the flowers." Cindy Carnahan calls herself the...
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and dry for the near future

A cold front has cleared the Sunflower State, leaving a few isolated showers across southern Kansas this morning. Those across Oklahoma will have the bulk of today’s heavy rainfall, leaving most of us dry. A random shower or two will be possible this morning, especially along the Oklahoma/Kansas state...
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Trending toward average for this time of year

Watch for a few spotty showers and storms early Saturday morning across far southern Kansas. We will keep the slim chance for the activity to linger through midday, but no reason to cancel those outdoor plans. This activity will be more miss than hit. Those to the north will see a mix of sun and clouds.
KSN News

Augusta business playing role in NASA’s next trip to the moon

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The space race is on, and a Kansas business is lending a helping hand. D-J Engineering in Augusta is playing a role in NASA’s next trip to the moon with Artemis 1. “It’s the largest rocket ever. It’s the beginning of going back to the moon after a half-century, and instead, […]
KWCH.com

Toddler drowns in pool at east Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A child drowned at a home in east Wichita on Friday. Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1900 block of Siefkin, near 21st and Woodlawn, shortly before 2 p.m. Lt. Dale Mattern, with the Wichita Police Department, said the 2-3-year-old child had made...
KNSS Radio

Sedgwick County recount vote rescheduled

After a one day delay, Sedgwick County will complete a recount canvass this afternoon at 4 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse in downtown Wichita. Recounts from the Aug. 2 election have changed just 35 votes.
KSN News

Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]

