Othello, WA

Making room

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
OTHELLO — Construction crews began pouring foundations this week in a new 44-lot subdivision in Othello. Developer Angel Garza cut the ribbon on the fourth phase of the Sandhill Estates development Aug. 8.

Garza estimated home construction will begin about Aug. 25. Prices will be about $314,900 to $427,000, said Jessie “Weno” Dominguez of Imagine Realty Group. That makes them entry-level homes, Dominguez said.

The new homes are all three or four bedrooms, Dominguez said. Depending on the availability of materials, Garza estimated the first homes will be completed in three to four months.

“By November, early December, we’ll probably see families here,” he said.

Dominguez said entry-level homes give people a chance to own a house, something that might not be possible otherwise.

“We enjoy getting them to realize they don’t have to rent their whole life,” Domiguez said.

His customers tell him they’ve saved up for considerable periods of time, sometimes worked two jobs, met and overcome challenges in their lives to be able to afford a home, he said.

“We love the excitement of them being a homeowner,” Dominguez said.

The Garza family started the construction business when the demand for homes in Othello exceeded the available supply, Garza said. The first development was at Madera Street and South 16th Avenue, and provided homes for people who otherwise might’ve ended up working in Othello but living elsewhere and commuting.

“We’ve managed to keep a lot of people staying in town,” he said. “Which was what our focus was.”

Construction is expected to begin on the fifth phase at Sandhill Estates, called East Cascade, before the end of the year, Garza said. The next phase will be what he called semi-custom homes, priced between $385,000 to $500,000.

Dominguez said the East Cascade subdivision is a smaller piece of property and will have 28 lots. The semi-custom design allows homeowners more options in picking floor plans and design elements like countertops, fixtures and flooring.

Garza said there’s been a steady demand for the semi-custom houses.

“We didn’t even know the need,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

A sixth phase is planned at Sandhill Estates once the East Cascade subdivision is done, Garza said.

Garza and his company also are working on a housing development in Quincy, in the southwest part of town. Construction on the second phase is scheduled to begin next spring, he said. He’s also purchased land in the north part of town near Quincy High School.

Before he cut the ribbon Garza expressed thanks for his family, his wife Yolanda, daughter Monica Muro and son Joel. All of them are part of the family business, he said.

“They’re awesome,” Garza said.

He also gave credit to the lenders and real estate agents that work with the family.

“Without a team, we can’t grow,” he said.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

Columbia Basin Herald

