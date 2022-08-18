ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haysville, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Times Sentinel Newspapers#The Times Sentinel#Conway Springs Star#Sedgwick Sumner#Tsnews
KWCH.com

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Haysville, KS
foxkansas.com

Local hospice staff helps fulfill a dying wish

WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Augusta manufacturer helping with NASA rocket

Inside the warehouse of DJ Engineering in Augusta, Kansas, a part of the future of US space travel is being built. Vice President of engineering for DJ, Ryan Hernandez says “we've been working on this project for like we started in 2013.”. That project? Building parts for the launch...
AUGUSTA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
EMPORIA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas companies play role in NASA’s Atermis 1 moon mission

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rocket that will one day send a man back to the moon has a Kansas connection. The last time a human set foot on the moon was in 1972. Now, 50 years later, a new mission allows for Kansans to play a role in getting us back there.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the recount canvass of the Kansas abortion amendment vote, the Sedgwick County Election Office found that the outcome of the primary election did not change. In a press conference, it was announced that the ‘no’ votes still won over ‘yes’ for the Value Them Both...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy