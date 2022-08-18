Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
A new kind of housing option likely is coming near 21st and Webb Road
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
Kansas Is Going To Space and JJ Talks With One of the Guys Making It Happen
A few days ago, Ryan called into the show when I was talking about going to the moon and he made me aware that in Augusta is DJ Engineering, who have made parts on the Artemis rocket launching on 8.29 and making parts for future Artemis parts. Great story that is Kansas Proud!
New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
USD 313 to hold special board meeting Monday afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Buhler USD 313 Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday afternoon to deal with some personnel issues. On the agenda is retirement of licensed staff, resignation of classified staff, a staff transfer, an update to the classified wage schedule, and action on contracted services and a certified supplemental stipend and an additional supplemental coaching position.
Buzz around new Wichita restaurant overwhelms it with customers. Now, it’s scaling back.
The restaurant just opened on Monday, but Wichita has been so excited to try it, the owners have had trouble keeping up.
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
Wichita City Council approves new housing incentive program
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved a new housing incentive program that will alleviate the cost of fixing or building a home in certain areas within the city. This two-year program will allow anyone living in the designated areas to get waivers or be reimbursed when fixing or building a new home. […]
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
Structure fire near Harry and Orient
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed a structure fire near west Harry Street & Orient boulevard. No injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene.
Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
Last Day for Farmers Market
The El Dorado Farmers Market is hosting their last event of the summer tomorrow, Sunday August (Aug.) 21 from 11 A.M. – 3 P.M. The market has had a great turnout for the summer, seeing around 1,000 customers this season and 13 vendors each month and are excited to finish up the season with the community on Sunday.
USD 259 board members to vote on a potential ballot question
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Switching up who you vote for. Wichita School Board Members are discussing a potential change to how members are elected. If approved in Monday’s board meeting, the change would appear on the November General Election ballot. More than 13 people are signed up to talk about this possible election change. The […]
What to expect at Maple Street Pizza Company
Something new is opening on Monday, August 22 in the former Kanai space at 12111 W. Maple. Maple Street Pizza Company has taken over the space formerly held by Kanai and Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Specializing in 12-inch wood-fired artisan pizzas, they look to add more local dining to the area of Maple and 119th. We dropped by to give you a sneak peek at what to expect before they open to the public.
Kansas Humane Society reunites dog with owner who suffered stroke
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) reunited a dog with her owner who had suffered a stroke. “I had a stroke and was away for a while, and my baby panicked and ran away trying to find me,” said Navy Veteran Robert Shelby. She left home on the […]
Solar panel zoning to be discussed by city planning Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The temporary planning contractor for the City of Hutchinson, Matt Williams, AICP from PEC will meet with the Planning Commission on Tuesday and talk to them about several subjects, including solar panels. Looking at the current regulations, they say that no solar panel shall be constructed...
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
‘This is not a long lasting issue’: El Dorado Lake under blue-green algae watch
EL DORADO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a blue-green algae watch for El Dorado Lake this week. The lake is one of many across Kansas under a watch or warning. The algae, if toxic, can make people sick. “If you see that bright green...
