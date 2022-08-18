ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, KS

Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Cheney, KS
Business
City
Cheney, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KSN News

New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

USD 313 to hold special board meeting Monday afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Buhler USD 313 Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday afternoon to deal with some personnel issues. On the agenda is retirement of licensed staff, resignation of classified staff, a staff transfer, an update to the classified wage schedule, and action on contracted services and a certified supplemental stipend and an additional supplemental coaching position.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Wichita City Council approves new housing incentive program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved a new housing incentive program that will alleviate the cost of fixing or building a home in certain areas within the city. This two-year program will allow anyone living in the designated areas to get waivers or be reimbursed when fixing or building a new home. […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Structure fire near Harry and Orient

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed a structure fire near west Harry Street & Orient boulevard. No injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
HUTCHINSON, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Last Day for Farmers Market

The El Dorado Farmers Market is hosting their last event of the summer tomorrow, Sunday August (Aug.) 21 from 11 A.M. – 3 P.M. The market has had a great turnout for the summer, seeing around 1,000 customers this season and 13 vendors each month and are excited to finish up the season with the community on Sunday.
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

USD 259 board members to vote on a potential ballot question

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Switching up who you vote for. Wichita School Board Members are discussing a potential change to how members are elected. If approved in Monday’s board meeting, the change would appear on the November General Election ballot. More than 13 people are signed up to talk about this possible election change. The […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What to expect at Maple Street Pizza Company

Something new is opening on Monday, August 22 in the former Kanai space at 12111 W. Maple. Maple Street Pizza Company has taken over the space formerly held by Kanai and Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Specializing in 12-inch wood-fired artisan pizzas, they look to add more local dining to the area of Maple and 119th. We dropped by to give you a sneak peek at what to expect before they open to the public.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Solar panel zoning to be discussed by city planning Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The temporary planning contractor for the City of Hutchinson, Matt Williams, AICP from PEC will meet with the Planning Commission on Tuesday and talk to them about several subjects, including solar panels. Looking at the current regulations, they say that no solar panel shall be constructed...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
KANSAS STATE

