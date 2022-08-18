Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
USD 259 board members to vote on a potential ballot question
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Switching up who you vote for. Wichita School Board Members are discussing a potential change to how members are elected. If approved in Monday’s board meeting, the change would appear on the November General Election ballot. More than 13 people are signed up to talk about this possible election change. The […]
A new kind of housing option likely is coming near 21st and Webb Road
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
Hutchinson VA clinic would like to serve more Reno County veterans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Christina Unrein, Nurse Manager with the Hutchinson VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic said they want to serve more veterans, all they have to do is walk in. "We invite any veteran who is seeking health care to just walk on in any time," Unrein said. "We are...
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
Wichita chiropractor indicted, accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds
A news release says the man obtained $145,800 from two banks then used a third bank to conceal the money.
Sedgwick County misses deadline for finalizing Kansas abortion recount results
“Proofreading our results, I found some things that I just wasn’t 100 percent comfortable with and I wanted to make sure and get it right.”
KWCH.com
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
These are the 30 highest-rated museums in Kansas
In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public and often rank highly for tourist visits. See the top museums for Kansas.
KWCH.com
Structure fire near Harry and Orient
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed a structure fire near west Harry Street & Orient boulevard. No injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene.
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
Kansas chiropractor indicted for PPP loan fraud
A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Buzz around new Wichita restaurant overwhelms it with customers. Now, it’s scaling back.
The restaurant just opened on Monday, but Wichita has been so excited to try it, the owners have had trouble keeping up.
Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
KAKE TV
Augusta manufacturer helping with NASA rocket
Inside the warehouse of DJ Engineering in Augusta, Kansas, a part of the future of US space travel is being built. Vice President of engineering for DJ, Ryan Hernandez says “we've been working on this project for like we started in 2013.”. That project? Building parts for the launch...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Last Day for Farmers Market
The El Dorado Farmers Market is hosting their last event of the summer tomorrow, Sunday August (Aug.) 21 from 11 A.M. – 3 P.M. The market has had a great turnout for the summer, seeing around 1,000 customers this season and 13 vendors each month and are excited to finish up the season with the community on Sunday.
KAKE TV
‘This is not a long lasting issue’: El Dorado Lake under blue-green algae watch
EL DORADO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a blue-green algae watch for El Dorado Lake this week. The lake is one of many across Kansas under a watch or warning. The algae, if toxic, can make people sick. “If you see that bright green...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Taqueria Tex-Mex
A new truck has opened in West Wichita in front of J&D Wine and Liquor at 1337 N. Ridge Road. Taqueria Tex-Mex offers burritos, tacos, tortas, enchiladas and taquitos. They have different meats that cover everything, so anybody can find something they like chicken, lengua, al pastor, tripas, adovada, barbacoa, carnitas and more.
