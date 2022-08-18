ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway Springs, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

USD 259 board members to vote on a potential ballot question

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Switching up who you vote for. Wichita School Board Members are discussing a potential change to how members are elected. If approved in Monday’s board meeting, the change would appear on the November General Election ballot. More than 13 people are signed up to talk about this possible election change. The […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Conway Springs, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cs Council#The Times Sentinel#Conway Springs Star#Sedgwick Sumner#Tsnews
KSN News

Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Structure fire near Harry and Orient

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed a structure fire near west Harry Street & Orient boulevard. No injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Augusta manufacturer helping with NASA rocket

Inside the warehouse of DJ Engineering in Augusta, Kansas, a part of the future of US space travel is being built. Vice President of engineering for DJ, Ryan Hernandez says “we've been working on this project for like we started in 2013.”. That project? Building parts for the launch...
AUGUSTA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Last Day for Farmers Market

The El Dorado Farmers Market is hosting their last event of the summer tomorrow, Sunday August (Aug.) 21 from 11 A.M. – 3 P.M. The market has had a great turnout for the summer, seeing around 1,000 customers this season and 13 vendors each month and are excited to finish up the season with the community on Sunday.
EL DORADO, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Taqueria Tex-Mex

A new truck has opened in West Wichita in front of J&D Wine and Liquor at 1337 N. Ridge Road. Taqueria Tex-Mex offers burritos, tacos, tortas, enchiladas and taquitos. They have different meats that cover everything, so anybody can find something they like chicken, lengua, al pastor, tripas, adovada, barbacoa, carnitas and more.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy