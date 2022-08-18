Read full article on original website
Related
Sunken Villages Are Emerging From Dried-Up Reservoirs During Europe’s Heatwave
SAU, Spain – When the Santa Romà de Sau church was submerged underwater in a controversial reservoir plan by Spanish dictator, General Franco, people thought they’d never see it again. In dry years, people would sometimes be able to see the spire of the 11th century church...
The Most Underrated Hunting Dog Breeds
As an owner and breeder of a rare hunting dog breed, the Deutsch Langhaar, I get plenty of questions from fellow bird hunters who have never heard of, nor seen, the gun dogs I follow behind each fall in pursuit of grouse, Hungarian partridge, chukar, quail, and other birds. I like that my dog is equally at home on a steep mountainside or in a salt marsh.
pethelpful.com
21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs
I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
PETS・
petpress.net
7 Rare Dog Breeds That Are Sure to Turn Heads
When you think of rare dog breeds, what comes to mind? Perhaps you think of a tiny, delicate creature that’s only found in the most remote corners of the world. Or maybe you envision a massive, hulking beast that’s so powerful it’s almost mythical. Whatever your idea of a rare dog breed may be, there’s sure to be one out there that fits the bill.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
18 of History’s Deadliest Weapons
As far back as human beings have engaged in organized conflict, each era is scarred by the horrific instruments of violence used to win wars. Since the early days of military technology, world powers have developed weapons designed for inflicting the most damage to infrastructure and take the most human life. Often, effectively dealing psychological […]
Famous Actors Who Served in the US Military
Folks from all walks of life join the military. Even some of the biggest actors of all time have spent time in the armed forces, and you might be surprised at who some of them were. There’s no shortage of reasons why people enlist. Some join out of a simple desire to serve their country. […]
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
The Untold Truth Of Pierogi
Perfection may be unattainable in most instances, but if one food manages to reach that impossibly high bar, it's pierogi. A beloved dumpling variety similar in appearance to ravioli or gyoza, pierogi is widely known for its intimate association with Polish cuisine. Absolutely no one, whether they're natives of Poland or immigrants and their descendants in the United States, would deny pierogi's place in the pantheon of Polish foods, alongside such culinary stars as kielbasa, bigos, and gołąbki.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why do cats 'play' with their prey?
Here's why cats 'play' with their prey before dealing the death blow.
Comments / 1