Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
torquenews.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
fordauthority.com
2021-2022 Ford F-150 Black Oval Kit With Camera Now Available
In recent years, the black oval has been somewhat taking over for Ford’s iconic Blue Oval on a number of vehicles, a move that corresponds with a rise in the popularity of black appearance packages. A number of FoMoCo models are now available with black ovals, including the Ford Explorer Timberline and the 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline, as well as the Ford Escape, Ford Edge, Ford Ranger, Ford F-150, and Ford Super Duty, when equipped with the appropriate option package. Back in December, Ford started selling black ovals as an accessory for the Ranger, F-150, and Super Duty, as well as a black oval wheel center cap for a number of vehicles. Now, those offerings have expanded with a new 2021-2022 Ford F-150 black oval kit for models equipped with a front camera.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Looks Badass in Retro Colors
The Dodge Charger Daytona EV has people talking. The look. The sound—for better or worse. The transmission. The entire idea of an electric muscle car. Dodge has had a good thing going with the internal combustion Charger and Challenger, and the mix of nostalgic touches and modern amenities is taken to the next level in the Daytona—which we think is pretty close to the eventual production model. If there's one thing about the concept's appearance that gives us pause, though, it's the color. Greys of Thunder—clever name, and undoubtedly it'd look good on the car in production and match customer preferences mainly for tones rather than colors—but it just doesn't pop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall
A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Popular Ford Models in America
Ford’s sales fell 6.8% to 1.9 million cars last year, third place among all automakers, as Toyota unseated General Motors for first place, ending a 90-year run for GM. (Unfortunately for Ford, it topped the list of the car brands with the worst recalls this year.) The news wasn’t all bad for Ford. The automaker […]
fordauthority.com
Ford Exec Says Automaker Will Exit Other Vehicle Segments If Needed
Ford has made some major changes in recent months, including splitting itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs – as it continues to revamp its existing lineup. Recently, CEO Jim Farley said that the automaker’s existing ICE lineup is too complex, and we know that at least one model – the Ford Edge – will soon be discontinued, while Farley has also hinted that others, such as the Ford Escape, may follow suit as the automaker focuses on its “Icons”, commercial vehicles, and EVs. Another Ford exec – Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue – won’t rule out the automaker exiting other vehicle segments, as it did with sedans in the U.S., too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports
Despite its positive review of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, Consumer Reports like one other full-size truck better. The post Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 First Drive: An Insane, 1,400-hp Electric Frankenhorse
Vaughn Gittin Jr. is a great passenger. You might know him better as a superlative driver and a peer to hard-charging, energy-drink-hawking drift kings such as Tanner Foust, Ken Block, and Travis Pastrana. But should you ever find Gittin in your passenger seat, know that he's cool as a cucumber. I learned this when I spun his electric, seven-motor, 1,400-hp mutant version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E on the infield track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guy Turns Hellcat Into Mad Max Tribute
When we first saw that someone transformed a Dodge Challenger Hellcat into a Mad Max Ford Falcon XB GT Coupe Interceptor tribute, we thought it was a great idea. And when we saw the final product, we felt vindicated. Sadly, modern Aussie muscle cars aren’t a thing anymore, so using a crazy modern American muscle car to pay tribute to Max Rockatansky seems appropriate.
TechCrunch
Biden admin says about 20 models will still qualify for EV tax credits
About 20 model year 2022 and early model year 2023 vehicles will still make the cut for EV tax credits of up to $7,500 through the end of the year under the new legislation. Any manufacturer that does not assemble vehicles in North America or has reached their cap of 200,000 EV credits will not be eligible for the freshly named Clean Vehicle Credit this year. That leaves the following models still eligible:
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen S650 Ford Mustang To Debut During ‘The Stampede’ Event In Detroit
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang is ready to charge onto the American muscle car scene as one of the most-anticipated debuts of the decade. The Blue Oval finally has just confirmed that the next-gen, S650 Ford Mustang will debut in just under four weeks at the Detroit Auto Show in Michigan at a global reveal event appropriately named “The Stampede.”
Dodge Durango Hellcat Returns For 2023
Money is a powerful motivator, and with plenty of enthusiasts willing to shell out big to haul their family around in three-row crossover powered by a Hellcat V8, Dodge just couldn’t ignore their pleas. That’s why the automaker found a way past government regulations which before were supposedly too difficult to surmount, marking the shocking return of the Durango SRT Hellcat. Only we’re not all that surprised.
electrek.co
Electric Bike Company launches US-built 25 MPH folding electric bike
Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company has just launched its long-awaited folding e-bike model, known as the Model F. The folder embodies much of the same cruiser vibes and design ethos of the company’s larger e-bikes but in a smaller and more portable package. And just like the rest...
Two Auto Brands Dominate the Best Small SUVs of 2022
The best small SUVs of 2022 are dominated by two small automakers. The post Two Auto Brands Dominate the Best Small SUVs of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 8 Used Vehicles Will Qualify For New $4,000 Tax Credit
With the Inflation Reduction Act now signed into law, automakers are scrambling to figure out which of their models still qualify for the $7,500 tax credit. According to the government's own website, only around 20 or so new electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids will still receive the credit. But what about used ones? For the first time ever, the US government will give a $4,000 credit for pre-owned vehicles. Of course, there are plenty of stipulations.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
Comments / 1