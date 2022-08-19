Read full article on original website
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
Milestone Announcements
Jean and David Hudlet are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married in 1962. Tyler Luke Ledford was born at 6:52 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022, at Kootenai Health to Joy Suzanne and Troy Joshua Ledford of Post Falls. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Siblings are James, 4, and Talea Joy, 2. Talea was born at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at Kootenai Health. She was 7 pounds 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jill and Tony Ledford, and Martha and Michael McKibbin. Great-grandparents are Jeannine and Kirk Crum, and Peggy and Cliff Ledford.
Dawn Mare Wright Ekness, 62
Dawn passed away on Aug. 7, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She grew up in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, attended Coeur d'Alene High School and then graduated from the University of Idaho with a master's degree in music. She devoted her life teaching music to thousands of students and...
Leonard Ray Hodge, 79
Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA. Where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married on Nov. 11 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in...
Carolyn “Carrie” Simpson, 71
Life began July 20, 1950, for longtime Post Falls resident Carolyn “Carrie” Simpson. She was born in the Silver Valley in Wallace, raised in Harrison and moved to Post Falls in 1973. She was a sister to three brothers and three sisters. Along the path of life, she...
That'll do pig, that'll do: 4-H critters get plenty of attention at the North Idaho State Fair
COEUR d’ALENE — At just 7 months old, Gerald already weighs 270 pounds. “He's kind of crazy sometimes,” said Maddie Andres with the Ramsey Raiders 4-H Club. “And actually, this is my alternate because my other pig got hurt. But yeah, he's always been a little spunky.”
James Courtney O’Neill, 80
James Courtney O’Neill passed away peacefully at home in Dalton Gardens on Aug. 11, 2022. Born on Aug. 30, 1941, in Great Falls, Mont., and at age 18 left Montana to work for ATCO. He traveled extensively, building modular housing for temporary work camps for various entities, including the U.S. Military in Vietnam. After which, the company awarded him an airline ticket to visit places around the world he would have otherwise only dreamed of seeing.
EDITORIAL: Hallelujah! Invocation prayers answered
Coeur d’Alene City Council broke up a little spiritual monopoly. On Tuesday night, the Council unanimously voted to employ a lottery system that welcomes members of any faith group to deliver the opening prayer at each City Council meeting. For years, a group of evangelical churches known as the...
Chip Shots Aug. 23, 2022
FLIGHT 1 — Low gross: Diane Turner 49. Low net: Su Carpenter 34. FLIGHT 2 — Low gross: Lonna DeVol 56 (card-off). Low net: Diane Lawson 35. FLIGHT 3 — Low gross: Sue Lee 58. Low net: Kathy Wigen 37. FLIGHT 4 — Low gross: Marilee Norris-Wales...
Wood receives NIC trustee emeritus status
Former North Idaho College Trustee Christie Wood was granted trustee emeritus status by a 3-2 vote Monday during a long and contentious meeting of the NIC board. Vice Chair John Goedde made the motion, which was seconded by Secretary/Treasurer Pete Broschet. Board Chair David Wold also voted in favor. "I...
PRAYER POLICY: Level of importance for city council
C. Northcote Parkinson’s law of triviality states that “The time spent on any item of the agenda will be in inverse proportion to the sum [of money] involved.” The sum may also be interpreted to mean the level of importance. On Wednesday, The Press’ banner headline read:...
Cd'A Public Schools: Eye on COVID spending
Coeur d'Alene public schools' proposed school plant facilities levy going before voters Aug. 30 has prompted some community members to ask: What happened to the millions of dollars the school district received as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic?. The Coeur d'Alene School District received $26.57 million in federal COVID-19...
Get out on the mat
Owners Nicole and Eli Brown offer adult and kid martial arts and self-defense classes with open mat space and four roll-up doors to let in a great cross breeze at 978 W. Hayden Ave. Hours are 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9-11 a.m. Saturdays with more hours to be added. Open-mat classes will be on Fridays.
Short-term rentals on the rise
COEUR d'ALENE — Jim Volke has had four neighbors in 22 years at his Cherry Hill home. Good folks, all. The fifth who arrived last summer, not so much. The home became a short-term rental. It was quiet at first, but then, it got busier. And louder. One bachelorette...
VIDEO: Slight showers and thunderstorms here most of the week
It won't be nearly as hot this week, with today breaking a 7-day streak of 90+ in Spokane. This is largely thanks to more cloud cover and a chance for light rain showers during the morning and midday hours for the Inland Northwest. The showers have mainly been over southeastern...
