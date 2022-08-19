Read full article on original website
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Helena For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Helena for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. If you’re looking for romantic activities, Helena has plenty to offer. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
montanarightnow.com
Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday. The post Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death appeared first on Local News 8.
UPDATE: Mount Helena fires person of interest identified
Helena authorities are investigating suspicious wildland fires that started Sunday evening on the south side of Mount Helena.
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
montanarightnow.com
New school bus safety features and laws
HELENA, Mont. - School is right around the corner and as parents, kids and teachers are prepping for the first day of school; it's important to remember school safety laws and new features for school busses. "The last thing we want is a child to be struck by a motor...
montanarightnow.com
Wildfire reported near Canyon Ferry Dam
A wildfire Monday night near Canyon Ferry Dam has prompted evacuations and had burned nearly 200 acres by Tuesday morning and destroyed one structure. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m. and named the Rising Moon fire. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters extinguish two 'suspicious' fires on south side of Mt. Helena
HELENA, Mont. - Firefighters put out two wildfires on the on the south side of Mount Helena in the Dump Gulch Trailhead area Sunday night. A release from the Helena Fire Department (HFD) said when firefighters arrived, they found the two fires and extinguished them. A crew from the Department...
Man hit by car in Butte hospitalized
A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 while walking Uptown in Butte.
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
montanarightnow.com
Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large
HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
montanarightnow.com
Butte man racks up ninth DUI conviction
A man with eight previous DUI convictions racked up his ninth on Thursday after admitting he was driving under the influence of drugs when pulled over in Butte last year. James Walter Schoonover, 54, of Butte pleaded guilty to DUI before District Judge Kurt Krueger and faces up to five years in prison and a minimum fine of $5,000. He was returned to jail and will be sentenced at a later date.
