Helena, MT

craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Helena For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Helena for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. If you’re looking for romantic activities, Helena has plenty to offer. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
HELENA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County

A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

New school bus safety features and laws

HELENA, Mont. - School is right around the corner and as parents, kids and teachers are prepping for the first day of school; it's important to remember school safety laws and new features for school busses. "The last thing we want is a child to be struck by a motor...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Wildfire reported near Canyon Ferry Dam

A wildfire Monday night near Canyon Ferry Dam has prompted evacuations and had burned nearly 200 acres by Tuesday morning and destroyed one structure. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m. and named the Rising Moon fire. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Firefighters extinguish two 'suspicious' fires on south side of Mt. Helena

HELENA, Mont. - Firefighters put out two wildfires on the on the south side of Mount Helena in the Dump Gulch Trailhead area Sunday night. A release from the Helena Fire Department (HFD) said when firefighters arrived, they found the two fires and extinguished them. A crew from the Department...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large

HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Butte man racks up ninth DUI conviction

A man with eight previous DUI convictions racked up his ninth on Thursday after admitting he was driving under the influence of drugs when pulled over in Butte last year. James Walter Schoonover, 54, of Butte pleaded guilty to DUI before District Judge Kurt Krueger and faces up to five years in prison and a minimum fine of $5,000. He was returned to jail and will be sentenced at a later date.
BUTTE, MT

