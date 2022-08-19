Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Infinite Healing HypnosisJessie RogersCoeur D'alene, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Related
Part of Highway 53 in Idaho now under construction
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. — If you are driving on Highway 53, you should expect to slow down. Part of Highway 53 is now under construction, and it’s going to last for the next few years. The first project adds a center-left turn lane from the state line to Rathdrum. The goal is to ease congestion and lower the chance of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Leonard Ray Hodge, 79
Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA, where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married Nov. 11, 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in Sandpoint,...
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to fire in Kendall Yards neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews responded to a structure fire in Kendall Yards, at the intersection of Broadway and Cedar in the morning of Aug. 23. The Spokane Fire Department reported there were no injuries or fatalities. The fire caused the nearby Spokane County Courthouse to be evacuated. That evacuation was...
Fire crews respond to wildland fire that started near Spangle
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District #3 responded to a brush fire near Spangle Sunday afternoon. According to SCFD #3, they received a call about the fire near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads around 12:40 p.m. According to SCFD #3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, the fire burned about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening
(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
STA announce major changes for the end of August
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28. With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
RELATED PEOPLE
'We go where we are needed' | New documents reveal Patriot Front's plans to riot during downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — New court documents shed light on just how much planning went into a white nationalist group's plan to riot at a downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event in June. 31 members of the hate group Patriot Front were arrested in June after they were found hiding...
City Council to vote on emergency ordinance regarding siting essential City facilities
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council will be voting on an emergency ordinance regarding the process and criteria for siting Essential City Facilities within Spokane. Essential City Facilities are defined as “police precincts or offices, fire stations, utility facilities, community centers and libraries.” The ordinance references public input on the location of Essential City Facilities, with the Council looking to collaborate and work with neighborhoods “to ensure that neighborhoods obtain all the benefits of essential city facilities while mitigating the detrimental impacts of those facilities,” according to the Spokane City Council Agenda.
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Invest in kids by voting yes
In 10 days, voters in our community will go to the polls to cast a crucial vote to support public education. The Coeur d’Alene School District’s safety and maintenance levy is on the ballot Aug. 30. The proposed levy provides desperately needed funds for maintenance priorities in our schools.
Coeur d'Alene Press
That'll do pig, that'll do: 4-H critters get plenty of attention at the North Idaho State Fair
COEUR d’ALENE — At just 7 months old, Gerald already weighs 270 pounds. “He's kind of crazy sometimes,” said Maddie Andres with the Ramsey Raiders 4-H Club. “And actually, this is my alternate because my other pig got hurt. But yeah, he's always been a little spunky.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Wood receives NIC trustee emeritus status
Former North Idaho College Trustee Christie Wood was granted trustee emeritus status by a 3-2 vote Monday during a long and contentious meeting of the NIC board. Vice Chair John Goedde made the motion, which was seconded by Secretary/Treasurer Pete Broschet. Board Chair David Wold also voted in favor. "I...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Short-term rentals on the rise
COEUR d'ALENE — Jim Volke has had four neighbors in 22 years at his Cherry Hill home. Good folks, all. The fifth who arrived last summer, not so much. The home became a short-term rental. It was quiet at first, but then, it got busier. And louder. One bachelorette...
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Elsie Belle Coulter, 99
Elsie Belle (Bangle) Coulter, 99 years young, a 68-year resident of Coeur d’Alene passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Guardian Angel Care Facility. She was born July 1, 1923, in San Bernardino, Calif. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Coulter and her parents, Robert Miller Bangle and Bessie Belle (Dunsmoor) Bangle of Southern California.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
James Courtney O’Neill, 80
James Courtney O’Neill passed away peacefully at home in Dalton Gardens on Aug. 11, 2022. Born on Aug. 30, 1941, in Great Falls, Mont., and at age 18 left Montana to work for ATCO. He traveled extensively, building modular housing for temporary work camps for various entities, including the U.S. Military in Vietnam. After which, the company awarded him an airline ticket to visit places around the world he would have otherwise only dreamed of seeing.
Deputy shoots wanted suspect in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County deputy shot and injured a wanted suspect in N. Spokane early Sunday morning. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said deputies were contacting the man because he had warrants out for his arrest. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had one confirmed felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Earlier in the day, deputies...
South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover
SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
Comments / 1