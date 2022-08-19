Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Invest in kids by voting yes
In 10 days, voters in our community will go to the polls to cast a crucial vote to support public education. The Coeur d’Alene School District’s safety and maintenance levy is on the ballot Aug. 30. The proposed levy provides desperately needed funds for maintenance priorities in our schools.
Coeur d'Alene Press
GROCERY TAXES: Legislature needs to make a change
Idaho Grocery Tax Credits are a farce. In grocery stores in Idaho the state takes their 6% pound of flesh every time we buy food and goods we need. Representatives tout the increase of the grocery credit in 2024 from $100 to $120 per year for taxpayers and family members in a household. For over 65, it goes from $120 to $140 per tax year. Perhaps some prices will drop as trucking and gas costs slip back to pre-inflation rates — we can dream!
Coeur d'Alene Press
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
Comments / 0