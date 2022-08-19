Idaho Grocery Tax Credits are a farce. In grocery stores in Idaho the state takes their 6% pound of flesh every time we buy food and goods we need. Representatives tout the increase of the grocery credit in 2024 from $100 to $120 per year for taxpayers and family members in a household. For over 65, it goes from $120 to $140 per tax year. Perhaps some prices will drop as trucking and gas costs slip back to pre-inflation rates — we can dream!

