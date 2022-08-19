Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Leonard Ray Hodge, 79
Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA, where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married Nov. 11, 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in Sandpoint,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
KREM
Fun entertainment is back at the North Idaho State Fair this weekend
The North Idaho State Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 at the fair and $8 online.
STCU covering Spokane County Interstate fair admission for school employees
SPOKANE, Wash. – STCU wants to say thank you to all school employees by offering free admission to the Spokane County Interstate Fair. Anyone employed by a K-12 school or college, whether public or private, can enjoy free fair admission on September 18. “Whether you’re a teacher, principal, crossing...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Elsie Belle Coulter, 99
Elsie Belle (Bangle) Coulter, 99 years young, a 68-year resident of Coeur d’Alene passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Guardian Angel Care Facility. She was born July 1, 1923, in San Bernardino, Calif. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Coulter and her parents, Robert Miller Bangle and Bessie Belle (Dunsmoor) Bangle of Southern California.
Coeur d'Alene Press
That'll do pig, that'll do: 4-H critters get plenty of attention at the North Idaho State Fair
COEUR d’ALENE — At just 7 months old, Gerald already weighs 270 pounds. “He's kind of crazy sometimes,” said Maddie Andres with the Ramsey Raiders 4-H Club. “And actually, this is my alternate because my other pig got hurt. But yeah, he's always been a little spunky.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dawn Mare Wright Ekness, 62
Dawn passed away on Aug. 7, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She grew up in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, attended Coeur d'Alene High School and then graduated from the University of Idaho with a master's degree in music. She devoted her life teaching music to thousands of students and...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Milestone Announcements
Jean and David Hudlet are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married in 1962. Tyler Luke Ledford was born at 6:52 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022, at Kootenai Health to Joy Suzanne and Troy Joshua Ledford of Post Falls. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Siblings are James, 4, and Talea Joy, 2. Talea was born at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at Kootenai Health. She was 7 pounds 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jill and Tony Ledford, and Martha and Michael McKibbin. Great-grandparents are Jeannine and Kirk Crum, and Peggy and Cliff Ledford.
Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-Up returns this weekend
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Are you looking for something to do in Coeur d’Alene this Saturday?. The Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-up will return this Saturday in the Casco/Cougar Bay from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music, a Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises boat with food and...
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
STA announce major changes for the end of August
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28. With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new...
Chick-Fil-A project on South Hill has a long way to go
A company based out of San Diego has an application filed expressing interest at the corner of 29th and Regal.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Chip Shots Aug. 23, 2022
FLIGHT 1 — Low gross: Diane Turner 49. Low net: Su Carpenter 34. FLIGHT 2 — Low gross: Lonna DeVol 56 (card-off). Low net: Diane Lawson 35. FLIGHT 3 — Low gross: Sue Lee 58. Low net: Kathy Wigen 37. FLIGHT 4 — Low gross: Marilee Norris-Wales...
KHQ Right Now
Monday will bring a rainy and stormy first day of school for the Cougs & Vandals in the Palouse!
A clear Sunday night will turn into a rainy Monday, with isolated storms throughout the region, as we head into the third week of August. The start of this work week is going to be different than weeks past, as the Inland Northwest and down south toward the Palouse will experience some rain for the first time in what feels like a long time!
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Invest in kids by voting yes
In 10 days, voters in our community will go to the polls to cast a crucial vote to support public education. The Coeur d’Alene School District’s safety and maintenance levy is on the ballot Aug. 30. The proposed levy provides desperately needed funds for maintenance priorities in our schools.
'We go where we are needed' | New documents reveal Patriot Front's plans to riot during downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — New court documents shed light on just how much planning went into a white nationalist group's plan to riot at a downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event in June. 31 members of the hate group Patriot Front were arrested in June after they were found hiding...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Carolyn “Carrie” Simpson, 71
Life began July 20, 1950, for longtime Post Falls resident Carolyn “Carrie” Simpson. She was born in the Silver Valley in Wallace, raised in Harrison and moved to Post Falls in 1973. She was a sister to three brothers and three sisters. Along the path of life, she...
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
James Courtney O’Neill, 80
James Courtney O’Neill passed away peacefully at home in Dalton Gardens on Aug. 11, 2022. Born on Aug. 30, 1941, in Great Falls, Mont., and at age 18 left Montana to work for ATCO. He traveled extensively, building modular housing for temporary work camps for various entities, including the U.S. Military in Vietnam. After which, the company awarded him an airline ticket to visit places around the world he would have otherwise only dreamed of seeing.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Wood receives NIC trustee emeritus status
Former North Idaho College Trustee Christie Wood was granted trustee emeritus status by a 3-2 vote Monday during a long and contentious meeting of the NIC board. Vice Chair John Goedde made the motion, which was seconded by Secretary/Treasurer Pete Broschet. Board Chair David Wold also voted in favor. "I...
