This story has been updated from its original version to correct a Daily News error.

The Humane Society of the Palouse will hold its Clear the Shelters event next week to encourage pet adoptions and bring people to the shelter to meet animals.

Adoption fees will be discounted or waived Aug. 22-27, and people can view animals by setting up an appointment Aug. 22-24 or by walk-in from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 25-27.