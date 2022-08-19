ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

Sections of the Purple People Bridge will get a fresh coat of paint, and in a new shade

The Purple People Bridge is about to be purple again. Parts of it anyway. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a crew will start painting this week. “Depending on weather, they’ll finish up by next Thursday, they’ll be painting the Newport archway of the bridge. So as you enter through the bridge, you’ll be able to see and experience what that purple will look like. And as we get additional funds, we’d like to do the same on the Cincinnati archway,” he says.
CINCINNATI, OH
99.9 The Point

Not Many Fans of Loveland’s Proposed Plan to Deal With Its Homeless Problem

If the City of Loveland was looking for an easy way to light up its citizens, they certainly found it with their latest plan for dealing with its homeless. Like many cities, Loveland has had problems with people who live on the streets. Recently, they began to clear out encampments along the southern portion Highway 287 along the Big Thompson river. Now, they've announced a new plan to shelter the homeless.
LOVELAND, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More

Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
wvxu.org

'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode

After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government

President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
CINCINNATI, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise

A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Survey shows nurses continue to leave health care field

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New numbers show staff shortages in health care continue to get worse. Jennifer McDermott has been in nursing for 20 years, but she recently decided it was time to take a break. “I still love nursing, but to be a bedside nurse, I’m not sure...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Mayor Pureval, Vice Mayor Kearney, Councilmembers Landsman and Owens announce new Career Pathways Program

Mayor Aftab Pureval, alongside Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Councilmember Greg Landsman, Councilmember Meeka Owens and community leaders, announced the City’s new year-round youth employment program – Career Pathways. This workforce development initiative aims to create a clear path for youth in Cincinnati to join City service and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
CINCINNATI, OH

