The Purple People Bridge is about to be purple again. Parts of it anyway. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a crew will start painting this week. “Depending on weather, they’ll finish up by next Thursday, they’ll be painting the Newport archway of the bridge. So as you enter through the bridge, you’ll be able to see and experience what that purple will look like. And as we get additional funds, we’d like to do the same on the Cincinnati archway,” he says.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO