wvxu.org
Northside's new working group on pedestrian safety will help the whole city, officials say
So far this year, three pedestrians in Northside have been hit by cars. About 20 other Cincinnati neighborhoods have had more crashes, and have higher rates when you take population size into account. So why does Northside have a new city-led working group for pedestrian safety?. “It's a very energized...
wvxu.org
Sections of the Purple People Bridge will get a fresh coat of paint, and in a new shade
The Purple People Bridge is about to be purple again. Parts of it anyway. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a crew will start painting this week. “Depending on weather, they’ll finish up by next Thursday, they’ll be painting the Newport archway of the bridge. So as you enter through the bridge, you’ll be able to see and experience what that purple will look like. And as we get additional funds, we’d like to do the same on the Cincinnati archway,” he says.
Report: Prison gang posed 'serious threat' at River City Correctional Center
'Prison gang' members posed a serious threat to staff and inmates in minimum security River City Correctional Center, according to an incident report on altercations in the facility on June 17.
Not Many Fans of Loveland’s Proposed Plan to Deal With Its Homeless Problem
If the City of Loveland was looking for an easy way to light up its citizens, they certainly found it with their latest plan for dealing with its homeless. Like many cities, Loveland has had problems with people who live on the streets. Recently, they began to clear out encampments along the southern portion Highway 287 along the Big Thompson river. Now, they've announced a new plan to shelter the homeless.
Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More
Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
wvxu.org
'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode
After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government
President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
WKRC
Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
adventuremomblog.com
Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise
A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
spectrumnews1.com
Survey shows nurses continue to leave health care field
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New numbers show staff shortages in health care continue to get worse. Jennifer McDermott has been in nursing for 20 years, but she recently decided it was time to take a break. “I still love nursing, but to be a bedside nurse, I’m not sure...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
WLWT 5
Students address concerns if Biden administration reinstate student loan payments
CINCINNATI — The student loan repayment pause was approved under the Cares Act during the pandemic. It requires student loan providers to give borrowers a minimum of six notices beginning two months before payments resume. With that deadline approaching Aug. 31st and universities in session this week, time is running out.
Cincinnati Herald
Mayor Pureval, Vice Mayor Kearney, Councilmembers Landsman and Owens announce new Career Pathways Program
Mayor Aftab Pureval, alongside Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Councilmember Greg Landsman, Councilmember Meeka Owens and community leaders, announced the City’s new year-round youth employment program – Career Pathways. This workforce development initiative aims to create a clear path for youth in Cincinnati to join City service and...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
wvxu.org
Local artists will soon have their work on Bounty paper towels. How this innovative partnership started
The world of mass-market design can be difficult to break into. Especially if you don't have a design degree and aren't in the industry. But some talented local artists working with a Cincinnati nonprofit that serves people with developmental disabilities are getting that shot. Eight artists who participate in Visionaries...
Senate's gourmet hotdogs return to OTR within Holiday Spirits
Daniel Wright's hot dog joint, which has a location in Blue Ash as well, is taking the place of Forty Thieves, a Mediterranean spot known for its falafel.
wvxu.org
As Avondale waits for a new grocery store, nonprofits fill the gap with fresh food
Cincinnati-based Last Mile Food Rescue fights hunger by transporting excess, perishable food from donor companies and restaurants to the nonprofit organizations serving people that need it most. This summer, the organization partnered with System to Achieve Food Equity, or SAFE, to deliver some of that food directly to consumers in...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Chef Jose Salazar and Deeper Roots' Bodega-Inspired Daylily Deli Sets Opening Date
Columbia Tusculum's Daylily Deli — chef Jose Salazar and Deeper Roots Coffee's New York-style bodega — has set an official opening date. After hosting a sneak peek over the weekend, the grocer, coffee shop and deli will be hosting a soft opening starting Aug. 23, according to an Instagram post.
