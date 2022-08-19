High School Football | Preview briefs of each team as season opens up

Tonight kicks off the high school football season for many in and around northeast North Carolina.

In this area, that includes Camden, Pasquotank and Perquimans. Northeastern opened its season on Thursday (coverage of that will be available Saturday), while Currituck and John A. Holmes will wait an extra week before their first contests of 2022.

With that said, here are briefs about each team heading into this season:

CAMDEN

The Bruins seem to have earned a real sense of direction and optimism since head coach Josh Sophia’s arrival in 2019.

After a 3-15 start in his first two years, Sophia helped Camden to a 4-7 (3-4 NCC) spot, in their first year in a bigger conference with bigger teams, that ended with a playoff appearance.

They have nine returning starters including the likes of junior quarterback J’Ron Pendleton, who amassed more than 2,000 yards last season.

Sophia noted it is a veteran-laced team that can do damage up front at the line of scrimmage.

Depth, however, is an issue as the Bruins with fewer than 40 players.

Camden begins the season tonight at home against Northside-Pinetown and then look to end a five-game drought against rival Perquimans next week before hitting the road at Gates to cap off non-conference play.

The Bruins host Currituck, First Flight and John A. Holmes in conference play this season.

CURRITUCK

Head coach Paul Bossi will try to get the Knights to finish above .500 for the fourth time in five seasons after going 5-6 (4-3 NCC) last year; though a 5-5 regular season did get the Knights into the postseason last year.

There are 20 juniors on the Knights’ Maxpreps roster, nearly double the number of seniors.

One of those seniors is R.J. Seymore, who is expected to take over the quarterback role from graduated Makegan Piorkowski.

Ryan Fisher, who led the team running for more than 1,200 yards last year, will also be in his senior season.

Just like last year, Currituck will open the season with three non-conference games against Virginia teams.

The Knights host their opener against Fork Union Military Academy next week, followed by a game against Hickory and a trip to Lake Taylor.

Currituck defeated Hickory last year, while losing to Lake Taylor.

The Knights host Hertford County, Manteo, John A. Holmes and First Flight this season.

JOHN A. HOLMES

The atypical idle first week of the season for the Aces gives an inexperienced Edenton squad an extra few practices to prepare to begin the season at Bertie next Friday.

Just four starters from last year’s 8-3 (6-1 NCC) team that reached the second round of the playoffs before bowing out against Northeastern.

It will be a team that sees a lot of two-way players as head coach Paul Hoggard noted there is a lack of depth on the team and the need to stay healthy is of even a higher importance in 2022.

After the Bertie game, the Aces continue non-conference against Rocky Mount and Norview (Va.) both at home. Edenton split between those two last year with an overtime loss to the Pilots of Virginia.

Edenton will host Northeastern, Pasquotank, First Flight and Hertford County in NCC play this year.

NORTHEASTERN

At the time of this story being published, the Eagles will have already played their first game of the season on Thursday after it was rescheduled from Friday.

If the home game against the Bertie Falcons was in any way similar to last year’s meeting, it will have been a dominant win for Northeastern and if this season goes in any way similar to last year, it will have been yet another very good year for Antonio Moore and company.

The Eagles are coming off a 12-1 (7-0 NCC) season, good enough for their ninth straight year with at least a share of the league title.

While familiar skill players like quarterback Jalen Melson and receiver Shamar Sutton are in their senior year, this team will be younger with more underclassmen than upperclassmen on the roster.

They’ll also be challenged with five straight road games, including non-conference tests against Rocky Mount and J.H. Rose, before their second home game of the season against Camden on October 7.

Northeastern hosts just Camden, Currituck and Pasquotank this season once October arrives.

PASQUOTANK

It’s a new era for the Panthers with Calton Ford coming in as the new head coach.

He’s looking to turn around a program that went 0-8 (0-7 NCC) last year and hasn’t won more than three games in a year since 2016.

Pasquotank opens the season tonight at Northwest Halifax and return home to face Gates next week.

It will host Camden, Hertford County, Manteo and Currituck during conference play this year.

PERQUIMANS

Arguably the two most recognizable figures on a football field will look different this year for the Pirates.

Head coach Ian Rapanick returns after coaching Perquimans in 2017, stepping in for retired Randy Awrey and taking over the starting quarterback role after A’marion Hunter graduating is Braylon Knapp.

The Pirates went 8-3 (4-2 Four Rivers Conference) in their first year in the FRC and they have a lot of reason for excitement this year as 14 starters return.

Knapp, a sophomore, who Rapanick says has done a great job learning his offense, will be backed up by returning skills players like receivers Machani Privott, Omaree Hunter, Shaun Garcia, Kirk Brown and running back Malik Bossert.

Perquimans kicks things off against Manteo at home tonight and will also host Pasquotank in two weeks.

Conference home games include Tarboro, Riverside-Martin and Washington County.