Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia distributes grants
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc. awarded grants in August of 2022 totaling over $100,000 to several organizations in West Virginia. The grant awards include to two North Central West Virginia churches: Cheat Lake United Methodist Church in Morgantown to expand their...
WVNews
Libraries, Arthurdale Heritage receive state grants
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History has announced grants awarded organizations and individuals for fiscal year 2023 through the State Library Commission, State Historic Preservation Office and the State Arts Office. West Virginia Library Commission grants in Preston County went to the Kingwood Public...
WVNews
COVID report Aug. 23, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Two more COVID deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia, …
WVNews
Applications due Aug. 29 for Green Bank deer hunt
SOUTH CHARLESTON — A special resident-only controlled deer hunt at the Green Bank Observatory in Green Bank, Pocahontas County, has been scheduled for Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 3-4, the Observatory and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced Friday. All hunters who wish to apply must do so online...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
West Virginia ready to roll out out new COVID booster shots
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia is getting prepared for the rollout of new omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, according to officials. The new bivalent booster — meaning the vaccine has been formulated to protect against the original coronavirus strain as well as its the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants — will initially be made available to the state's most vulnerable populations, said James Hoyer during Gov. Jim Justice's briefing Tuesday.
WVNews
Nominations being take for preservation awards
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office is seeking nominations until Sept. 15 for Our Legacy, Our Future Preservation Awards. Individuals, organizations, resources and historic districts are all eligible for consideration. The awards will be presented at a reception at West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling on Oct. 9. Nominations will need a one-page summary of the reasons for the nomination and up to five supporting documents.
WVNews
Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair announces $73.5 million ARISE initiative at inaugural Tech Yeah conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday afternoon, Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin announced the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE), a $73.5 million grant initiative that aims to strengthen the region while bringing its 13 states — including West Virginia — closer together. Manchin...
WVNews
Turn around & don't drown. REALLY. Your life might depend on it, West Virginia DOH warns
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — To some, turn around and don't drown probably sounds like a quaint cliche from overstressed authority figures. After all, it's just a little bit of water over the road, right?
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Carolyn Snyder
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Carolyn Sue Snyder of St. Augustine, Fla. passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the age of 79 after a heroic 35 year battle with cancer. She was born on Aug. 9, 1942, in Uniontown, Ky. to the late Earl and Helen Winters.
WVNews
ACLU-West Virginia sues state Senate, Capitol Police & 4 officials employed by Senate & Capitol Police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia has filed a pair of legal actions in state and federal courts against the West Virginia Senate, the West Virginia Division of Protective Services (the Capitol Police) and four officials employed by the Senate and the Capitol Police.
WVNews
WVU Medicine's Dr. Luke Marone: Early intervention, health choices can prevent limb loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's population has the highest rate of cigarette use in the nation — just one of the factors contributing to the state's high volume of limb amputations. Dr. Luke Marone, chief of vascular and endovascular surgery at the WVU Heart and Vascular...
WVNews
Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide were arrested Tuesday on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering involving federal funds. Their indictments come months after a Republican legislator, Rep. Robin Smith, abruptly resigned while facing federal wire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.'s GOP primary
CLAYTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is a conservative by any measure. As the Republicans seeks a second term in November, he can trumpet multiple tax cuts. He helped enact a ban on abortions after six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant. He presided over an election law overhaul that could make it harder for some Georgians to vote.
WVNews
Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood
Parts of northern Texas, mired in a drought labeled as extreme and exceptional, are flooding under torrential rain. In a drought. Sound familiar? It should. The Dallas region is just the latest drought-suffering-but-flooded locale during a summer of extreme weather whiplash, likely goosed by human-caused climate change, scientists say. Parts of the world are lurching from drought to deluge.
Comments / 0