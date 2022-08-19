CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia is getting prepared for the rollout of new omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, according to officials. The new bivalent booster — meaning the vaccine has been formulated to protect against the original coronavirus strain as well as its the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants — will initially be made available to the state's most vulnerable populations, said James Hoyer during Gov. Jim Justice's briefing Tuesday.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO