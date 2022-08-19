Escape the heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up. 1. Pool overlooking the lakeRenting this pool comes with plenty of add-ons including a complimentary kayak ride in the nearby gator-free lake. Location: West ParkCost: $39.60-$44 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)Number of guests: Up to 30 Photo courtesy of...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO