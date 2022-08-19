ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSVN-TV

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
FLORIDA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

Major Gift Announcement: José Milton Foundation

Belen Jesuit is excited to announce that the José Milton Foundation has pledged $4,500,000 to the school. This donation will go toward fulfilling the goals laid out in the new Strategic Plan designed to advance the vision and direction of the school. This gift represents the largest single donation made to the school to date. To commemorate this gift, the main school building will be named in honor of the foundation.
MIAMI, FL
995qyk.com

Eating Raw Oysters Kills 2 In Florida

Eating Raw Oysters Kills 2 In Florida. I love eationg Oysters on the half shell, don’t you? Heads up people. Two Florida men have died from a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters that came from Louisiana. The bacterial infection is called Vibrio. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Vibrio doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. 80,000 people get Vibriosis in the United States each year, and about 100 people die from it.
FLORIDA STATE
flkeysnews.com

Noise from posh Miami restaurant annoys neighbors. But the $633 crab dinner was delish

The exclusive new Klaw restaurant is receiving rave reviews for its tasty crustaceans and bayfront setting. The high-priced King Crab flown in live from Norway’s Barents Sea is prepared inside the beautifully renovated 93-year-old Miami Women’s Club building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. They are kept in tanks that diners can view before servers skillfully scissor open their cooked shells at your table.
MIAMI, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Are you renting? Know your rights!

South Florida saw a sharp rise in rental costs over the past year – the highest increases anywhere in the country. But the responsibility to pay rent also comes with certain rights as a tenant. Broward County recently took steps to provide protections for renters, including a requirement to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens

Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
PINECREST, FL
Click10.com

2 Miami-Dade high school students accused of bringing weapon to school

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested two students last week on accusations that they brought a weapon on campus at Miami Edison Senior High School. Sources told Local 10 News that the weapon in question was a gun. According to a school district spokeswoman, the students were arrested...
MIAMI, FL
KevinMD.com

Alejandro Badia, MD

Alejandro Badia is an orthopedic surgeon and author of Healthcare from the Trenches. He can be reached at Healthcare from the Trenches and on Facebook and Instagram @badiahandtoshouldercenter. Dr. Badia has been "in the trenches" with our broken health care system since 1989. A hand and upper extremity orthopedic surgeon...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen

A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
MIRAMAR, FL
Axios Miami

3 private pools to rent near Miami starting at $40 an hour

Escape the heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up. 1. Pool overlooking the lakeRenting this pool comes with plenty of add-ons including a complimentary kayak ride in the nearby gator-free lake. Location: West ParkCost: $39.60-$44 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)Number of guests: Up to 30 Photo courtesy of...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Grand Jury Recommends DeSantis Remove 4 Broward School Board Members

A state grand jury impaneled in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High issued a scathing report Friday, accusing five current and former Broward School Board members of “fraud and deceit” and recommending Gov. Ron DeSantis remove four of them from office. The grand jury...
FLORIDA STATE

