WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
tamaractalk.com
Trial Date Set For Jan. 6 Rioter From Tamarac; Mom Calls Him a ‘True Patriot’ in Fundraising Pitch
A trial date has been set for Mason Joel Courson, the Tamarac man accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, court records show. Meanwhile, Courson’s mother in Weston is raising money for her “true patriot” son through a crowdfunding site. Millions of...
communitynewspapers.com
Major Gift Announcement: José Milton Foundation
Belen Jesuit is excited to announce that the José Milton Foundation has pledged $4,500,000 to the school. This donation will go toward fulfilling the goals laid out in the new Strategic Plan designed to advance the vision and direction of the school. This gift represents the largest single donation made to the school to date. To commemorate this gift, the main school building will be named in honor of the foundation.
Click10.com
Grand jury warns of alleged ‘mismanagement’ of Broward schools’ SMART bond project
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than half of a recent report by the state grand jury that the Florida Supreme Court empaneled as a response to the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland focused on a program funded by Broward County taxpayers.
‘Bad idea’: Miami advances plan to move homeless onto island
City of Miami commissioners voted this week to pursue a pilot program to build a designated zone for people experiencing homelessness, despite some calling it a "bad idea" and "heartless."
WSVN-TV
Public viewing and funeral held in honor of Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (WSVN) - Mourners gathered to honor a hero. A viewing was held Monday for Miami-Dade Police detective Cesar Echaverry. The public was welcomed to pay their respects at the Vior Funeral Home on Northwest 37th Avenue at Third Street in Miami until 10 p.m. His funeral will be held...
islandernews.com
This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis
South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location. But this is just not any Jewish...
995qyk.com
Eating Raw Oysters Kills 2 In Florida
Eating Raw Oysters Kills 2 In Florida. I love eationg Oysters on the half shell, don’t you? Heads up people. Two Florida men have died from a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters that came from Louisiana. The bacterial infection is called Vibrio. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Vibrio doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. 80,000 people get Vibriosis in the United States each year, and about 100 people die from it.
flkeysnews.com
Noise from posh Miami restaurant annoys neighbors. But the $633 crab dinner was delish
The exclusive new Klaw restaurant is receiving rave reviews for its tasty crustaceans and bayfront setting. The high-priced King Crab flown in live from Norway’s Barents Sea is prepared inside the beautifully renovated 93-year-old Miami Women’s Club building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. They are kept in tanks that diners can view before servers skillfully scissor open their cooked shells at your table.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
City of Parkland Honors Jamaican Violet Edwards as 5th Oldest Degree Recipient in the World
One month after the University of the West Indies honored Violet Edwards with a scholarship in her name for being the fifth oldest to graduate college in the World, the City of Parkland has recognized the Jamaican-American for her achievement. Ms. Edwards, the oldest person in Florida and the oldest...
South Florida man arrested for throwing, slamming puppies to the ground
A man's been arrested after witnesses saw him abusing two puppies in South Florida this weekend.
fortlauderdale.gov
Are you renting? Know your rights!
South Florida saw a sharp rise in rental costs over the past year – the highest increases anywhere in the country. But the responsibility to pay rent also comes with certain rights as a tenant. Broward County recently took steps to provide protections for renters, including a requirement to...
Arrest Made in False Gun Report at J.P. Taravella High School
A juvenile who falsely claimed they saw a student at J.P. Taravella High School with a gun—a claim that led to a “code red” lockdown at the school—has been arrested in Texas, authorities said. According to Coral Springs Police, the department received a call on Feb....
communitynewspapers.com
Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens
Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
Click10.com
2 Miami-Dade high school students accused of bringing weapon to school
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested two students last week on accusations that they brought a weapon on campus at Miami Edison Senior High School. Sources told Local 10 News that the weapon in question was a gun. According to a school district spokeswoman, the students were arrested...
KevinMD.com
Alejandro Badia, MD
Alejandro Badia is an orthopedic surgeon and author of Healthcare from the Trenches. He can be reached at Healthcare from the Trenches and on Facebook and Instagram @badiahandtoshouldercenter. Dr. Badia has been "in the trenches" with our broken health care system since 1989. A hand and upper extremity orthopedic surgeon...
NBC Miami
Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen
A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
3 private pools to rent near Miami starting at $40 an hour
Escape the heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up. 1. Pool overlooking the lakeRenting this pool comes with plenty of add-ons including a complimentary kayak ride in the nearby gator-free lake. Location: West ParkCost: $39.60-$44 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)Number of guests: Up to 30 Photo courtesy of...
NBC Miami
Employers Looking to Fill Over 9K Jobs at Hiring Event Thursday in Sunrise
South Florida residents looking for a job are encouraged to attend a hiring event Thursday looking to fill over 9,000 positions. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the FLA Live Arena. Over 100 employers are expected to take part. Some of the employers scheduled...
tamaractalk.com
Grand Jury Recommends DeSantis Remove 4 Broward School Board Members
A state grand jury impaneled in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High issued a scathing report Friday, accusing five current and former Broward School Board members of “fraud and deceit” and recommending Gov. Ron DeSantis remove four of them from office. The grand jury...
