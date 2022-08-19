ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NBC News

Louisiana Ship Building Company finds mystery message in a bottle

A mystery unfolded last spring along the bank of Louisiana’s Yazoo river when a salvage diver from Big River Ship Builders found a green bottle. Inside was a weathered piece of paper with a child’s writing. With few clues about who might have sent it, the company's manager, Brad Babb, was on a mission to find the writer through social media. After thousands of views, they received a call from Eric and Melanie Dahl, the parents of the little boy who wrote the letter. Their son and author of the note, Brian, passed away 15 years ago in an accident. Melanie, Eric, and one of their sons, Chris, traveled from Mississippi to Louisiana to meet Brad’s team and share the living memories of Brian.Aug. 13, 2022.
The FADER

Rapper JayDaYoungan shot and killed in Louisiana

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan, real name Javorius Scott, has died following a shooting in his hometown of Bogalusa on Wednesday, police have confirmed. Another person was injured in the incident with police telling NBC News that close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. was wounded but is stable and recovering in hospital.
Yana Bostongirl

One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
The Weather Channel

Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend

An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
