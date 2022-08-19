Read full article on original website
Oil Futures Gain on OPEC+ Intentions and Weaker Dollar
Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman statements about the oil futures disconnect from fundamentals is boosting the market. — Oil rallied as the dollar wobbled and markets considered the possibility of OPEC+ cutting production in order to stabilize the volatile futures market. West Texas Intermediate rose 3.7% to...
USA Oil and Gas Producers Recover and Reset
According to the EY U.S. oil and gas reserves, production and ESG benchmarking study, U.S. oil and gas producers recovered and reset in 2021, posting increased profits of $73.7 billion and $211.9 billion in revenues, with significant deal activity that drove $144.1 billion in capital expenditures. Higher commodity prices and...
Rig Of The Future To Be Powered By Floating Wind, Hydropower
Huisman has designed a new semi-sub drilling rig that can be powered by onshore hydroelectricity but also using floating wind turbines. Huisman has designed a new harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig that can be powered with onshore-produced hydroelectricity but also with floating wind turbines. The Dutch firm said that the...
Majors Make Significant Discovery Offshore Cyprus
Eni has announced a “significant” gas discovery in the Cronos-1 well, which was drilled in Block 6, around 100 miles off Cyprus’ coastline in more than 7,500 feet of water depth. Preliminary estimates indicate about 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas in place, with significant additional upside...
Drilling Off Turkey On The Up With Trillion And TPAO Sending Rigs
Drilling offshore Turkey is intensifying with Trillion Energy set to begin Black Sea drilling next Monday, several weeks after Turkish Petroleum sent a drillship to the Mediterranean. — Drilling offshore Turkey is intensifying with Trillion Energy set to begin Black Sea drilling next Monday, only several weeks after Turkish Petroleum sent its newest drillship to the Mediterranean Sea.
USA Oil Pours Into Asia
The physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East producers. Buyers in South Korea, India and China have picked up substantial volumes from the US this month...
Diesel Profit Margins Soar to 30-Year Seasonal High
The diesel crack spread, which represents the profit generated by turning a barrel of crude into diesel, approached $70 a barrel on Monday. — Diesel is fetching the highest premium to crude oil for this time of year in data going back more than 30 years. The diesel crack...
Oil Pares Losses After Warning from Saudi Oil Minister
Oil clung to $90 at the conclusion of a volatile session after Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned the disconnect between the futures market and supply fundamentals may force OPEC and its allies to act. West Texas Intermediate pared more than $4 of losses intraday to settle above...
USA Drops Rig
The U.S. dropped one rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 19. Following the decrease, the total U.S. rig count now stands at 762, comprising 741 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count shows. Of the total U.S. rig count of 762, 601 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 159 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
Rhine Seen Surging to More Navigable Level
The water level at a key German chokepoint on the Rhine River is forecast to surge early next week, making it significantly easier for barges carrying vital cargoes to traverse the waterway. The marker at Kaub, currently at just 35 centimeters (13.8 inches), is expected to jump as high as...
Russian Oil Output Recovers Strongly But Difficult Times Are Ahead
Russia has so far demonstrated high resilience to the unprecedented pressure imposed by Europe and the US – but the worst is yet to come. — Russia has so far demonstrated high resilience to the unprecedented pressure imposed by Europe and the US – but the worst is yet to come, according to Rystad Energy research.
Gazprom to Suspend Nord Stream Gas Supplies
Gazprom revealed on Twitter that gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline will be suspended from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance works. “On August 31, 2022, the only gas compressor unit that is currently in operation, Trent 60, will be shut down for a three-day servicing and preventative maintenance period,” Gazprom said in the Twitter statement.
USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
Gasoline prices in the US have fallen for 70 days straight, the longest down streak since January 2015. Pump prices are averaging $3.892 a gallon after reaching a record high of $5.016 a gallon in mid-June, according to auto club AAA. The price drop is a welcome relief for consumers...
McDermott Scores FEED Work On Viva Energy Refinery In Australia
McDermott has been awarded a FEED contract from Viva Energy as part of its Geelong Refinery project to provide additional desulfurization capabilities. — U.S. engineering giant McDermott International has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from Viva Energy Australia as part of its Geelong Refinery project to provide additional desulfurization capabilities.
Fitch: Santos Going Ahead With Pikka Made No Effect On Its Rating
Santos’ decision to proceed with the Pikka Phase 1 development in Alaska does not affect its rating, although rating headroom is limited over the medium term until earnings from new projects allow deleveraging from 2026 or Santos sells equity stakes in some projects, Fitch Ratings says. Fitch expects Santos...
