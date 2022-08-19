Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles inmates held for days after planned releases because of computer system crash: report
Inmates who were ready to walk out of the largest jail in Los Angeles County over the weekend were held behind bars for days longer because of a computer system crash, a report says. Capt. Lorena Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told the Los Angeles...
Brush fire burns 10 acres in Los Angeles neighborhood
A brush fire lit up hills northeast of downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday before firefighters and helicopter water drops contained the flames. The predawn blaze began as three separate spot fires in the El Sereno area, said Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey. About 10 acres of grass and light brush...
Sick sea lions spotted on Southern California beaches
Dozens of sick sea lions have been spotted on a stretch of the Southern California coast this month. The Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute said that since Aug. 15 there have been numerous reports from beachgoers about sea lions that appear to have domoic acid poisoning, a naturally occurring toxin in algae, the Ventura County Star reported Monday.
'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage announces bid for West Hollywood city council
Actor Ben Savage, star of former ABC sitcom "Boy Meets World," is running for West Hollywood, California, city council. Previously reported by Gawker, Savage's campaign has already filed paperwork with the city. The actor has a campaign website up where he notes that he has lived in West Hollywood for 18 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fired Angels manager Joe Maddon says ‘infrastructure needs to be improved’ in Los Angeles
When the Los Angeles Angels made the surprising move of firing manager Joe Maddon in June during a 12-game losing streak, the hope was that the move would kickstart the Angels back to the winning ways they experienced to start the 2022 MLB season. After beginning the year 27-17, the...
Fox News
781K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2