Los Angeles County, CA

Fox News

Brush fire burns 10 acres in Los Angeles neighborhood

A brush fire lit up hills northeast of downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday before firefighters and helicopter water drops contained the flames. The predawn blaze began as three separate spot fires in the El Sereno area, said Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey. About 10 acres of grass and light brush...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Sick sea lions spotted on Southern California beaches

Dozens of sick sea lions have been spotted on a stretch of the Southern California coast this month. The Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute said that since Aug. 15 there have been numerous reports from beachgoers about sea lions that appear to have domoic acid poisoning, a naturally occurring toxin in algae, the Ventura County Star reported Monday.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
